What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – A Quiet Place II Box Office Numbers, Naomi Osaka Responds To $15,000 Fine, Jay Z & Beyoncé Buy $28 Mil Car

Disney’s Cruella was released Over The Weekend & We Now Know WHY She Doesn’t Like Dalmatians And It’s Morbid **SPOILER ALERT**

Disney’s Cruella was released over the weekend and is now available on Disney+ for $34. MANY people are talking about one thing in particular from the movie:

Cruella de Vil is painted as being traumatized by Dalmatians in Disney’s latest offering, supposedly, because these “mongrels” killed her ma, which MANY viewers are confused about

Kind of a wild turn that we weren’t expecting BUT if you want to check the scene out, click HERE! (It’s not graphic) The villain from “101 Dalmatians” gets her own backstory in the new “Cruella” film, which stars Emma Stone, ad it was revealed that Cruella’s mom was killed by Dalmatians, and that’s why she has such a hatred.. In a clip below you can see the dogs running at her mom and pushing her off a cliff. Of course this gives the implication is that Cruella’s left scarred for life, and partially explains her obsession with the pooches going forward. In case you forgot, the OG Cruella was notorious for literally skinning Dalmatians and using them as furs.

Naomi Osaka Responds To $15,000 Fine & Possible Removal From French Open For Refusing To Talk To Media For Sake OF Her Mental Health

Osaka announced on Twitter last Wednesday that she would not be meeting with reporters at the French Open, citing mental health concerns. She said she hopes fines as a result of not fulfilling her obligations would go toward a mental health charity.

“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” Osaka wrote at the time. “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”

After Osaka followed through on her media boycott Sunday after winning her first-round French Open match, the French Open, US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon announced in a joint statement that the 23-year-old was fined $15,000 and could face harsher discipline for further refusal to speak with the press, including potentially being kicked out of the French Open.

Her response:

“Anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable,”

Doesn’t seem like she will back down, nor should she. Nobody should put their mental health at risk for the sake of media attention.

Jay Z & Beyonce Now Own The Worlds Most Expensive Car – $28 Million –

A Rolls-Royce custom-built Boat Tail is now the world’s most expensive car, with a rear deck that opens to reveal matching chairs, high-end double coolers, and a parasol. It was recently purchased for about $28 million, and the commission came from JAY-Z and Beyoncé.

Rolls-Royce has only built three Boat Tails and the coachbuilt vehicles come with features such as a removable canopy roof. For those looking to enjoy a day out, the vehicle’s rear deck also opens to reveal a “hosting suite”, complete with utensils, glasses and a double fridge. The other side has an area for snacks. The cars are adorned with timepieces from Swiss luxury watchmakers Bovet, which can either be worn by the owner or mounted on the dashboard. The Boat Tail is 5.8 metres long and appears elongated because of its stainless steel pinstripe inlays. Wood finishes in the lower cabin and floor resemble the hull of a ship.

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Smashes Pandemic Era Box Office Records With $57 Million Debut

The movie business is breathing a little easier after Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” roared to $57 million over the Memorial Day Weekend. It’s a sign that cinemas are back after more than a year of pandemic era closures, capacity restrictions, and skittish customers.

What makes “A Quiet Place Part II’s” results particularly notable is that they are roughly in line with what the movie was projected to make prior to the pandemic. That, of course, didn’t play out according to plan. The sequel was originally set to open in March of 2020, but COVID-19 scrambled those ambitions. The initial film in the horror franchise, “A Quiet Place,” opened to $50 million in 2018. Of course, the profit margins will be a bit different. The first film cost a mere $17 million to make; its follow-up has a $61 million budget. John Krasinski returned to direct the sequel, with Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds reprising their roles. Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy round out the cast. “A Quiet Place Part II” was shown in 3,726 theaters.

Would I have seen it in theatres here in Canada even if I could… NO, but will I watch it on my laptop with low volume cause I’m so terrified… YES

Harry Styles Is Apparently Releasing a Perfume & Cosmetic Line

Look out Kylie Jenner, Harry Styles is taking over the cosmetics game. The website reportedly obtained documents where the 27-year-old was named as the director of a company that was newly registered and reportedly is set to offer both, fragrances and cosmetics. The company is reportedly called Pleased As Holdings Limited with Emma Spring, Harry’s long time assistant named as the director!

Apart from cosmetics and fragrances, fans also believe that his company will offer unisex makeup as well since Harry himself is a huge fan of it and has showcased his manicures at multiple public appearances.

Drake & Kim Kardashian Spark Dating Rumors’ Cause The 2 Were At The Same Party… We’re Going To Need A Little More Than That

So it sounds like now a days if you are an a single A list celeb attending a party that ANOTHER single A list celeb is, you’re going to get labeled as dating.. Here is what an article read:

“In the midst of her divorce from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian attended a billionaire’s intimate birthday party in LA — where guests included West’s rap rival Drake, Page Six has exclusively learned. The reality star turned heads on her way into the Beverly Hills bash, wearing a midriff-baring dress with a more-than-thigh-high slit. She attended the shindig for British heir Jamie Reuben’s 34th birthday with her family friend Fai Khadra.

But we hear that one of the guests inside was Drake. A source told us he’d attended a music industry dinner earlier, and another insider said that at Reuben’s party, “he stayed till late, hanging till 3 a.m.”

SO THEY MUST BE DATING…. Not… I mean, we really don’t know but like all we have is that they were at the same party… Yeah I don’t think that’s enough