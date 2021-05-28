What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – A Quiet Place Part II & Cruella Are Out Now, Diddy Is Trolling Bennifer, FRIENDS Reunion Highlights & MORE

Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” and Disney’s “Cruella” Are Out NOW (In theatres & for addition payment)

We haven’t got many good movies recently, with lots of big titles holding back their release day until the pandemic ended so they could fill theatres & really make money off it all.. WELL looks like their starting this weekend! 2 big movies that we’ve really been looking forward to are out now:

“A Quiet Place Part II”

You can catch this at the Twilight Drive In Tonight OR Pre Order the movie for a July release date

“Cruella”

You can watch now on Disney + for 34.99 or wait till August 27 and watch for free with a Disney + description

You do have to pay for both films, but I mean… It’s worth it!

Diddy Is Trolling J-Lo & Ben Affleck

Diddy is stirring the pot on social media and it’s getting mixed reaction. Of course we know J-Lo and A-Rod recently broke up and then J–Lo was spotted with former fiancé Ben Affleck. Well now they’ve been seen together multiple times. At the gym, leaving her home, in his car.. They aren’t keeping it private. Well either Diddy is trolling or he’s just waiting to make his way into J-Lo’s life once again (the 2 dated back in 1999). He posted a photo to social media:

OKAY DIDDY WE SEE YOU

Pete Davidson Might Be Leaving SNL

Davidson, who joined the NBC series in 2014, says he’s just about ready to hang up his coat with SNL

“Yeah, I’m good,” the Suicide Squad actor said. “I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan’s like f–kin’ Karl Malone out there.”

He went on to talk about how he’s changed in his role

“I was at a really different place a year or two ago. I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago. Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’” he said. “Luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature irrational decisions. I was so happy when they said that SNL was going to come back because I was literally sitting with my own thoughts and I was feeling really bad. I was really excited just to work and see people and I had a different outlook for this season and moving forward. I think I’ve been able to have a lot of fun and I just really appreciate it — not working at all really sucks.”

Check out some of the BEST moments from Pete Davidson

Kate Hudson JUST Found Out Friend Matthew McConaughey Might Run For Governor of Texas

Kate Hudson couldn’t hide her shock at hearing Matthew McConaughey was considering a run for governor of Texas. The 47-year-old actress — who famously starred alongside McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold — first heard the news while appearing on the latest episode of of Rob Lowe’s podcast Literally!, which dropped Wednesday.

Asked by Lowe if she was going to help McConaughey “with his campaign for governor of Texas if he so decides to run?,” Hudson appeared to be knocked speechless.

“That was a long pause,” Lowe, 57, remarked. “Can I just say for the record, that was a very long pause.” “Sorry, hold on. Let me just take a sip of my [drink],” she replied, before collecting her thoughts. “I have not heard this. This is the first I’m hearing of McConaughey getting into politics.”

“He’s a really interesting guy,” Hudson continued. “I, honestly, if he does want to get into politics, I believe that Matthew, you probably wouldn’t get a politician who would care as much as he does, you know? I think he’s very authentic in how much heart, um, but the governor of Texas is a big job. I mean, is that what we’re talking about? The governor of Texas? … Oh, wow.”

Joked Lowe, “If he doesn’t use ‘Alright, alright, alright’ as a bumper sticker, then everybody on that staff needs to be fired!”

Hudson laughed and said, “I think he’d encourage that. But I actually feel like he’d have a real chance.” McConaughey spoke about entering politics on the podcast The Balanced Voice back in March, saying his interest in running for governor is “a true consideration.” “I’m looking into now again, ‘what is my leadership role?'” He said at the time. “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?”

Friends Reunion HIGHLIGHTS

The long awaited Friends reunion is finally out and it exceeded expectations. There were so many moving parts that brought tears, laughter & brought back all the best moments from the show

Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer had MASSIVE crushed on each other in the first 2 seasons of FRIENDS, so much so that they would spoon on the couch and Jennifer Anniston even said that she didn’t want their first kiss to be on national television.

The audience dictated A LOT of how the show went. When they revealed that Chandler & Monica were sleeping together they originally planned to have them break up, but turns out the audience loved it SO much that they felt they had to keep the relationship going.

Matthew Perry was ALWAYS anxious about whether his joke would land or not. And said if no one laughed at his jokes he was start sweating and feeling awful. He said he felt this way during EVERY episode, because the cast performed in front of a live audience each week.

For more on HOW the cast was picked, who guest starred and what the future looks like for Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe & Joey CLICK HERE