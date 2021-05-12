What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – A-Rod comments on BENNIFER, Billboard Artist Of The Decade, Demi Lovato Hunting Aliens? AND MORE!

A-Rod Reacts To Paparazzi Asking Him About Ben & J-Lo.. “Go Yankees”

Of course amid the rekindling of J-Lo & Ben Affleck, people have been wondering what A-Rod thinks of it all well now we know.. “Go Yankees” is all he had to say on the topic.

An innocent enough statement on the surface, as A-Rod is a famous former Yankee himself. But as many have pointed out, Ben is a MAJOR Boston Red Sox fan, the team that has a historic rivalry with the New York-based baseball club. (The actor famously shut down production of Gone Girl for multiple days because he refused to wear a Yankees cap in a scene.) So yeah, seems like he’s definitely making a statement here!

A-Rod is still having a hard time and a source says:

“He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him… She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done.”

Nicki Minaj Announces NEW SONG with A Potential Rihanna Collab & Has Crocs Shares Sky Rocketing

Nicki Minaj teased new music on Friday and went even further to share some new lyrics: “Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action,” she wrote. “I’m bout to giv’em dat traction, send a distraction— then ima line’em like FRACTIONS.” – People think the song will be called Fractions

She again teased a Friday release date, while the Barbz shared their excitement for the potential first offering from Minaj’s upcoming fifth studio album.

On Monday, Minaj ended her months-long hiatus from social media, posting a couple photos of herself in a pink room while wearing pink Crocs. The photos received over 4.5 million likes on Instagram, while demand for “Pink Crocs” spiked by 4,900 percent in a matter of hours.

For the layperson, an Instagram follow may not mean much. But for celebrities — particularly those of the musical variety — an Instagram follow can sometimes mean so much more. When two artists follow each other out of seemingly nowhere, it often means they are gearing up for a future collaboration. So naturally, the internet has been set ablaze ever since word got out that Nicki Minaj and Rihanna recently followed each other on Instagram… THIS is why fans think there could be a collab

Billboard Artist Of the Decade Goes To… DRAKE

Since his debut, Drake has shattered numerous chart records and now crowns Billboard’s Top Artists of the 2010s recap.

Drake rules Billboard‘s Top Artists of the 2010s chart and will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Billboard previously revealed, among multiple decade-end charts, the overall top artists from Nos. 6 through 100 for the 2010s, along with the decade’s top artists for country, rock, R&B/hip-hop, Latin, Christian, gospel, dance/electronic and all-genre touring. Drake’s dominance during the 2010s wins him top honors in the overall top artist category, which ranks the best-performing artists based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Box score, during the decade (see full methodology below). After first appearing on Billboard charts in 2009, Drake banked nine Billboard 200 No. 1s in the 2010s, first leading with his debut 2010 studio LP, Thank Me Later, and most recently reigning with 2019’s Care Package. He also scored six Hot 100 No. 1s in that span. Since his debut, he has obliterated numerous chart records, including the most Hot 100 top 10s (45, to-date) and overall entries (232). At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake — who holds the title for most BBMAs with 27 after taking home 12 prizes in 2019 — will receive the Artist of the Decade Award. Drake is a finalist in seven categories at this year’s show, including top artist. The Nick Jonas-hosted event will air live Sunday, May 23, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Billboard‘s Top Artists of the 2010s:

1, Drake

2, Taylor Swift

3, Bruno Mars

4, Rihanna

5, Adele

6, Ed Sheeran

7, Justin Bieber

8, Katy Perry

9, Maroon 5

10, Post Malone

Adam Sandler Reconnected With IHOP & The Hostess Who Had The 2 Of Them Going Viral

Last month, Rodas who is now famous on Tik Tok posted a short clip of herself with a clown face filter and revealed she didn’t recognize Sandler when he came into her restaurant, ultimately telling him there would be a 30-minute wait for seating.

Rodas realized it was Sandler, 54, afterwards, posting on social media asking for him to “Pleaseee come back.”

The viral moment caught the eye of the Uncut Gems star and he jokingly responded to the video, admitting he only left because the restaurant didn’t have all-you-can-drink milkshakes.

IHOP took notice and announced they’d hold a “Milkshake Monday” at all their Long Island locations, including the one Sandler attempted to dine at. Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday pic.twitter.com/SsTEK0W0XK — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 11, 2021 And Sandler gladly returned to the popular restaurant for the sweet deal. Monday’s milkshake event allowed guests to enjoy bottomless milkshakes from 12 to 8 p.m. The pancake house also pledged to donate up to $1 per milkshake sold (up to $50,000) to the Comedy Gives Back organization, which Sandler previously supported throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the visit, Sandler posted a photo on Twitter of his dog near an IHOP sign that had a heart and his nickname, “Sandman.” “Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday,” the actor captioned his post. The latest IHOP chronicle has gotten a sweet ending. Adam Sandler and the IHOP hostess who recently went viral on TikTok for unknowingly turning him away have reunited at the same Manhasset, New York, restaurant. The hostess, Dayanna Rodas, shared another TikTok on Tuesday featuring a series of photos of her with the actor on Monday. “Couldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!” Rodas captioned her slideshow, set to “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors.

Ellen Has Announced She Is Ending The Show

Daytime’s most recognizable face has decided her upcoming season, the show’s 19th, will be the last. The decision, which fell to DeGeneres, is said to have been several years in the making. She informed her staff May 11 and will sit down with longtime pal and daytime predecessor Oprah Winfrey to discuss the news on Ellen‘s May 13 show.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres tells The Hollywood Reporter, discussing the move publicly for the first time.

Demi Lovato Is Hitting The Road For a New Limited Series About UFO’s

Demi Lovato is set to host a new unscripted limited series about UFOs called Unidentified. The show, which will air on Peacock, will see the musician alongside her best friend Matthew and sister Dallas try to find out the truth about UFOs.

“While consulting with leading experts, the trio will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,”

There is no release date set at this point & were still a little confused about why but… HERE WE ARE.