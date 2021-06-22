What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – A-Rod Haning With Ben Afflecks Ex, Miley Cyrus Releases Metallica Cover & MORE!

A-Rod Was Spotted Out With Ben Affleck’s Ex Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez was spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus at her birthday party on Saturday!

A video revealed A-Rod sitting right beside Shookus, at an intimate backyard gathering in the Hamptons as Josh Beckerman, known as the “Foodie Magician,” performs a magic routine for the “Saturday Night Live” producer’s guests.

The timing of Shookus and A-Rod’s hangout sparks interest given that their respective exes Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance continues to heat up… AWKWARD

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Chris Martin Is Like A Brother To Her

While appearing virtually for a makeup-free interview with Shop TODAY with Jill Martin last week, the Goop founder, 48, said she’s thankful to call her 44-year-old ex-husband “my family” five years after their split in 2016.

Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with the Coldplay rocker, voiced her gratitude for their positive relationship today and how they both can’t believe how fast time has gone while watching their children grow. “It’s so nice you have such a nice relationship like that,” the Today host said. “He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family. I love him. And I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids,” she continued. “It worked out well … You know, it really did, I have to say.” -Gwyneth Paltrow I LOVE this relationship.. but is it possible to say ‘family’ instead of ‘brother’.. I mean you did have kids with this guy..

Britney Spears Sister Jamie Lynn Left A Comment On Britney’s Instagram That Has Fans Wondering IF She Really Does Run Her Own Social Media

It all started with a post on Britneys social media and a caption that read:

“If you lived on a ranch in the south growing up … which I never did … most kids play outside !!!! My cousins lived on a ranch and we would usually play outside but of course we always found our way back inside to build playhouses or play house for hours with our dolls !!!!”

Now it seems harmless & sweet, until Brit’s own little sister has literally no idea which cousin of their had a ranch growing up!

Check out this comment exchange where the former Zoey 101 star questions her momma and big sis over that supposed childhood ranch:

Is Jamie-Lynn calling out her mom for running Britney’s social media and making up lies?! Oh the great Britney debate continues..

T-Pain Started A Battle With Depression After Usher Said He “Fu**ed Up Music”

In a clip from Netflix’s This Is Pop, T-Pain describes the time Usher woke him up on a flight to tell him that he “fu**ed up” music. Like, the whole art form.

The pair were flying to the 2013 BET Awards. T-Pain was asleep in first class. “I was awakened by the flight attendant,” T-Pain says in the clip. “She said, ‘Usher would like to talk to you in the back.’” T-Pain made his way to the back of the plane, where Usher told him that he had “fucked up” music for “real singers,” presumably referring to T-Pain’s exaggerated used of auto-tune. “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time,” T-Pain says, “but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

I hate how the world did T-Pain. pic.twitter.com/6Ib9dzHTjY — FKA Carly Beth (@LoggingInIsBad) June 21, 2021

NOT COOL USHER! We love T-Pain

Miley Cyrus Releases First Song From The Metallica Album Remake ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Our first taste of Miley Cyrus‘s Metallica covers album has arrived, ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

And the queen of covers has gone all-out on the collab, including Elton John, WATT, Yo-Yo Ma, Metallica’s own Robert Trujillo on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums. Cyrus’s Metallica covers album, which we now know is called The Metallica Blacklist and features a whopping 53 collaborators across seven LPs, is due to land on September 10th.

Some of said collaborators include Weezer, Biffy Clyro, St. Vincent, Royal Blood, Mac Demarco, Phoebe Bridgers, plus Australia’s very own pub rock heroes, The Chats, who are all covering their favourite songs off Black, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity (although we’re not sure which specific charity or charities yet).

“Honored to be in company of some of the greatest to ever do it,” Cyrus wrote on social media alongside a brief clip of one of her vocal takes.

Listen & watch below!