What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Dating? Britney Conservatorship Update, New Taylor Swift & MORE

Are Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd Dating?!

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were snapped exiting celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday evening. After spending hours at the high-end Italian eatery, the pair were sure to leave separately so as to not be photographed together.

While it’s possible Jolie & The Weeknd shared a romantic evening together, the pair also could’ve met up for business reasons and nothing more, as the singer, Abel Tesfaye, is looking to further his career in Hollywood.

Judge Denies Removing Britney Spears Father From Conservatorship

One day after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ordered Bessemer Trust co-conservator of Britney Spears’ US$60 million estate, making official a November request, the wealth management firm has asked to resign.

In the court documentsBessemer Trust cited “changed circumstances” following Spears’ explosive testimony at a hearing last week, during which she called the conservatorship “abusive.”

In Wednesday’s ruling, Judge Penny also denied Spears’ request to have her father, Jamie Spears removed from his current role as co-conservator of the estate, a position he’s held since 2008.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 14.

For all the updates on what is currently going on in Britney Spears Conservatorship battle click HERE

Taylor Swift Is Featured On New Big Red Machine Album

Big Red Machine — the collaborative project of the National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon — have dropped a new single, “Renegade,” featuring vocals from Taylor Swift.

Swift and Aaron Dessner recorded “Renegade” in Los Angeles at the Kitty Committee studio in March 2021. The song was created by Swift and Dessner the same week they took home the Grammy for Album of the Year for folklore. Vernon recorded additional vocals at his studio, April Base.

The song will appear on the band’s upcoming album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, out August 27th. Check it out below!

Ed Sheeran Reveals Why They Chose A ‘Strange’ Name For Their Daughter

Ed Sheeranstopped by the British morning show Lorraine on Thursday and opened up about the meaning behind the name of his and wife Cherry Seaborn’s 10-month-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica:

“I realize some people think it’s quite a strange name. But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds… [We] just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

As for her middle name, the musician said the name Antarctica was inspired by a trip the couple took to the continent shortly before his wife was pregnant. He added:

“When tour finished, I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list. So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

Here’s How You Can Look Like Chris Hemsworth – Eat 8 Meals A Day

Chris Hemsworth’s trainer Luke Zocchi and longtime stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton have shared what it takes to look like Thor.

“Chris takes it very, very seriously, and the shape he gets into, it’s phenomenal,” Hanton, who has been the actor’s stunt double in 13 movies, told Page Six. “There’s a real process that goes into achieving these goals. But I think over the last 10 years, we’ve managed to come up with ways to do that.”

And according to Zocchi, who has been friends with Hemsworth since they were 8 years old, it all comes down to “consistency, hard work and also eating the right foods.”

“When we go into prep for movies like ‘Thor,’ it’s a massive increase in food,” Zocchi said. “He eats, like, six to eight meals a day.”

He added that because the Australian star is a staggering 6-foot-3, he needs to work that much harder to take in the thousands of calories required to build muscle mass.

“We’ve kind of got a structure. He found if he eats a really big meal he, like, feels too heavy, so they’re 450-calorie meals broken up into the eight,” Zocchi said. “We try to eat every two hours and getting 450 calories in [each time].”

