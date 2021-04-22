What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – April 22 – Could The Bachelor Come To The End? New Jeopardy Hosts Announced! How I Met Your Mother Spin Off Starring Hilary Duff

Bachelor – Will The Franchise Come To An End After The Summer? Former Contestants Seem To Think So..

Blake Horstman (former Bachelorette & Bachelor In Paradise Contestant) was asked during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, April 20, if he thinks the dating show “will last forever.” The Bachelor in Paradise alum was quick with his response: “I mean no, because nothing lasts forever. Bold statement here… I think there won’t be another Bachelor season. I think it’s gonna end after Michelle Youngs Season Both Katie Thurston and Michelle were announced as the next Bachelorettes during Matt James’ After the Final Rose special, with Katie’s season 17 airing in summer 2021 and Michelle’s season 18 debuting in the fall. So, why does Blake think that will be the last bow for The Bachelor franchise? “Whether you think it’s right, wrong, whatever your stance on the Chris Harrison thing, I think it drove away a lot of loyal fans and viewers,” he explained. “And I think ratings are gonna plummet, and that’s my prediction.” They either need a SERIOUS revamp or the show to end cause it’s getting just a little too predictable and controversial View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Horstmann (@balockaye.h)

Jeopardy! Announced More Guest Hosts, Including LeVar Burton After An Online Petition Went Viral

The 200,000-plus LeVar Burton boosters who signed a petition calling for him to be the new Jeopardy! host will get to see him try the job on for size. Burton is among the final group of guest hosts for the quiz show, which lost its longtime host Alex Trebek to cancer last November and has put off announcing his successor. Burton’s supporters seized the opportunity to launch an online petition for the actor, who starred on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Roots, and was the host of Reading Rainbow, the children’s educational program.

In his career, Burton has “inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” according to the petition that, as of Wednesday, had 246,000 and counting signers.

TV anchors and journalists George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts of ABC and David Faber of CNBC and sportscaster Joe Buck are the other temp hosts getting one-week stints, Sony said Wednesday.

The air dates weren’t announced.

How I Met Your Mother Spin Off Starring Hilary Duff Is Coming To Hulu! ‘How I Met Your Father’

A “How I Met Your Mother” sequel series titled “How I Met Your Father” has been ordered at Hulu with Hilary Duff attached to star.

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, it remains unclear how/if the new show will tie into the original.

The new series hails from “This Is Us” co-showrunners and “Love, Victor” co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who serve as writers and executive producers on the news series. “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are also onboard as executive producers.

Did Zac Efron Split With His GF Over Her Potential Casting On A Controversial Netflix Reality Show?

It seems as though Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are going their seperate ways after just about a year together. The two met while Vanessa was a waitress at Byron Bay’s General Store Cafe, the two had moved in together and were looking to settle down in Australia for good… CUE THE RUMOURS

Some sources said a controversial Australian reality show is to blame for the breakup. Apparently the upcoming Netflix series called Byron Baes, is set to follow Australian influencers and their lives in the gorgeous beach town. Residents of said beach town are NOT happy about the show, with thousands of people signing a petition to stop it and even the mayor of Byron speaking out against it.

So where does the drama with Zac and Vanessa come in? Well, word went around that the Greatest Showman star had pulled some strings to cast his lady on the show — after all, he’s got Netflix connections through his own series. The streaming service even named dropped him in their press release saying:

“This is our love letter to Byron Bay. It’s not just Chris [Hemsworth] and Zac’s backyard, it’s the playground of more celebrity adjacent-adjacent influencers than you can shake a selfie stick at.”

Well a friend of Zac’s has said he has no connection with the show, he’s mad his name was even mentioned in the press release and this doesn’t have anything to do with their breakup… Do we believe it? Not fully… Are we going to watch this reality TV show? YUP!

Here’s Who WILL Win & Who SHOULD Win At The Oscars This Weekend

The Oscars are coming up this Sunday April 25 and with that comes all the early predictions of who will win! Check out this years most likely to WIN below!

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Will win: “Nomadland”

Could win: “The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Should win: “Nomadland”

Should have been here: “Onward”

Best Achievement in Directing

Will win: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Could win: Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Should win: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Should have been here: Shaka King , “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Will win: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Could win: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Should win: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Should have been here: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Will win: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Could win: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Should win: Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Should have been here: Yeri Han, “Minari”

Check out Variety to see ALL the category predictions