What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – BENNIFER IS BACK, Golden Globes Are Cancelled, Nick Jonas Music Perfect For Sexy Time & MORE

BENNIFER IS BACK & Matt Damon Comments On Jen & Ben Rekindling

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez didn’t just rekindle their romance within the last 2 weeks, instead, it’s been building since February… when he started flooding her with emails while she was filming in the Dominican Republic.

However, as we first told you, they were together again in Montana this past weekend, just the 2 of them… And of course InStyle’s recent J Lo cover story said a lot in itself. It included a quote from Ben gushing about his ex-fiancee, saying in part … “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.” OU LALA! Check out what Ben Affleck’s BFF Matt Damon had to say about the 2 of the: Ben and J Lo were in very regular contact by email starting in early February when she flew to the Caribbean to begin filming “Shotgun Wedding.” It’s been said that the tone of the emails wasn’t just friendly… but more loving and longing for Jen.

Watch the video HERE

Golden Globes Are CANCELLED In 2022

NBC just axed the 2022 Golden Globes because of a lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The network announced its decision to cut ties with the Golden Globes Monday, citing the need for “meaningful reform” at the HFPA, which is stirring outrage in Hollywood due to a lack of people of color among its members.

NBC says it won’t air the Golden Globes in 2022, but the network’s leaving the door open for the award show’s return in January 2023, as long as the HFPA follows through with a new plan to increase membership among POC. NBC’s decision to ax the Globes comes the same day Tom Cruise reportedly returned his 3 Golden Globe trophies to the HFPA in a sign of protest.

There’s been growing opposition to HFPA … as we reported, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson recently called on Hollywood to “step back” from HFPA, and the Globes by extension.

Seth Rogan Says If It Wasn’t For Judd Apatow, Tom Cruise Would’ve Gotten Him Into Scientology

Seth Rogen never forgot being tempted to join Scientology while pitching a movie with Judd Apatow to Tom Cruise.

The 39-year-old actor wrote about meeting the Mission Impossible star in his new collection of essays, Yearbook, and recalled the day while chatting on The Howard Stern Show.

‘I’ll never forget the wording he used,’ he said. “‘It’s like with Scientology … If you let me just tell you what it was really about… just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, “No f***ing way. No f***ing way.”‘

He added, ‘The wording, I was like, “Is that a good thing to be saying?”‘

The Pineapple Express star said, ‘And I’m like, ‘Is he gonna bite? Am I gonna bite? Can we come out of this? Are we strong enough to have him do this to us and not be converted? I don’t know if I am. I’m generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person. I would assume on the grand scale of people, if they got [Tom], what chance do I have?’

‘Thank god Judd was like, “Eh, I think we’re good. Let’s just talk about movies and stuff,”‘ Seth added. ‘Oof, dodged that bullet.

‘If I was there alone, I would be singing a very different tune right now.’

Seth also added to the story that as he was driving to Tom Cruises house he stopped halfway up the long driveway and peed in a Snapple bottle, and saw a security camera pointing straight at him so Tom Cruise really had black mail if he wanted it.

Nick Jonas Is Flattered You Have His Music On Your ‘Sexy Time’ Playlist

In a new interview with GQ Hype, Nick was asked if he realizes that some fans listen to his music while making love. His answer may surprise you.

“I think it’s flattering,” he shared with the publication. “It’s important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn’t include my own music on that playlist though.”

Perhaps a little off-putting? “It is,” Nick continued. “But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience.”

There you have it.. Add it to the playlist