What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Bennifer Is Instagram Official, Robots At The Tokyo Olympics & MORE!

JLO & Ben Affleck Are Instagram Official!

In case you aren’t aware, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently floating around on a giant yacht in St. Tropez in celebration of J.Lo’s 52nd birthday, and things have escalated. J-Lo made the relationship INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL!

On top of going public on Instagram with a casual kissing pic, paparazzi caught Bennifer recreating their iconic moment from the “Jenny from the Block” video. You know, the one where they’re on a yacht and Ben has his hand on J.Lo’s butt while paps snap pics? It’s happening in real life, and the photos are over on The Daily Mail. Ben and Jen seemed to recreate the scene with their personal photographer, and it’s unclear what they plan to do with the photos but we can’t wait to see them! Check out the music video below!

P!NK Offers To Pay Fines Handed Out To Norwegian Women’s Handball Team For Uniforms

P!nk has offered to pay the fines handed out to the Norwegian women’s beach handball team, after they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

The sport’s governing European Handball Federation imposed a $1,770 fine — $177 per player — for “improper clothing” in the bronze-medal game against Spain during the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria.

Here is what she said:

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

The team expressed its gratitude to the “Get The Party Started” singer with an Instagram post:

So ridiculous that it’s even possible to give a team a fine for something like this..

Twitter Is Up In Arms After Finding Out Kanye Was Selling $40 Hot Dogs At His ‘Donda’ Listening Party

last Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye West hosted a listening party of his new ‘Donda’ album that was set to be released Friday but we have yet to see.. ANYWAY, A photo of the menu for the event went viral Friday for its CRAZY prices, like all-beef kosher hotdogs for $40 and $45 for cookies and brownies.

Other fare offered: sweet and salty kettle corn for $35, chicken tenders for $50, and an assorted snack basket for $65.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day. Some users defended the rapper, saying that the prices were for the suites at the stadium and therefore reflected multiple items; others just made fun of it, saying:

“Kanye sure know how to make you feel poor,” “better be made with Waygu, Hand picked truffles and gold flakes.”

But really.. $40 for a stadium hot dog?!

Britney Spears’ Longtime Agent & Friend Cade Hudson Calls For The End Of Her Conservatorship

Ever since Britney Spears opened up about her heartbreaking experiences within her controversial conservatorship in court, she has received a ton of love and support from millions of people. And most recently, her longtime friend and agent Cade Hudson has finally spoken out in defense of the pop princess and called for the end of the 13-year control over Britney.

According to TMZ, he penned a heartfelt message of support to the singer in a private social media post, saying:

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for 12+ years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her – Britney I’m now speaking up. Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship? Sexism at its best. This is a violation of someone’s basic human rights that were taken away. I’ve kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won’t even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet. The system and the public failed her. Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken. I’ll end with a few things, one person who was in her life (again legally can’t name names) was also silenced by the people around her. You silencers know who you are. This person has her best interest at heart. Even if people don’t see it now, it will come out. To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too. The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time, I’m publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY. Time to get my girl and best friend back.”

Wow. We can’t wait to hear what she has to say, when that day comes.

Halftime Show At Olympic Basketball Game Had A Robot Sinking 3 Pointers.. WHAT?!

A robot basketball player has made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics, and it turns out, the thing is scary good at Basketball. Tokyo officials rolled out Sunday for what appears to be a halftime show during a basketball game there between Team USA and France. The robot starts by swishing a 3-pointer, this after lining it up perfectly and eventually launching the ball straight through the net. Check out the video below, it’ll blow you away!

https://twitter.com/annkillion/status/1419280507028721666