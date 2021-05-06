What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – #BigWillieChallenge, Drake Giving Away Candles In Vancouver, Pete Davidson Defending Elon Musk

Will Smith Has Just Started A New Challenge The #BigWillieChallenge & It’s Our New Favorite Challenge

Will Smith posted a photo 2 days ago in his skin tight black boxers and it looks like he started a trend

He captioned it ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’ and then followed that post with another & announcing a new YouTube series he is working on about him getting in shape:

AND THATS WHEN THE CHALLENGE STARTED! People starting posting photos of themselves in their tight boxer shorts and hashtagging #BigWillieChallenge – KEEP IT COMING! We love the body positivity!!!! Check out some of the posts below!

Drake Has A Candle Line & Wants To Give YOU The Chance To Get One For Free Just By Order Uber Eats In Vancouver

He’s a Rapper, Actor, “Certified Lover Boy”, Canadian God & Candle Guru? APPARENTLY! Drake has a wildly popular candle collection called Better World Frangrance House and will be releasing a new set from the collection from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9, and to celebrate, he’s treating us Canadian! Toronto & VANCOUVER will have the opportunity to get these coveted candles for free when they order from local restaurants.

The rapper’s fragrance house has provided a limited number of candles to a curated list of Toronto and Vancouver restaurants. Candles come in scents like Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka, and Good Thoughts.

Patrons who order $50 or more worth of food via Uber Eats from these restaurants over the weekend just might snag a candle for their mom (or themselves) while supplies last. Here are the Vancouver ones:

Vancouver

Anh and Chi

Medina Cafe

West Oak

The Greek by Anatoli

The Greek Gastown

MeeT in Gastown

Vij’s

WE’RE SO EXCITED!

Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Divorce May Not Be As Civil As We Thought – Bill Left Out of The Families $132,000 A Night Private Island Getaway

The Bill and Melinda BILLION dollar divorce has been a done deal for months, and they had a plan to announce it back in March… a plan that included renting a remote, private island where the entire family, with one BIG exception, could avoid the media once the announcement was made.

Our sources say Melinda Gates rented Calivigny Island in Grenada.. YES an entire island for $132,000 a night. The plan was for Melinda and the kids, as well as their significant others, to come to the island, everyone except Bill. We’re told everyone in the family already knew Bill and Melinda were divorcing. There was a considerable amount of acrimony associated with the split and we’re told virtually everyone in the family took Melinda’s side. Another way of putting it, they were very angry at Bill, and that’s why he wasn’t invited…. Ouuuu awkward…

Pete Davidson Defends Elon Musk Hosting SNL “Maybe I’ll Ask Him For A Tesla”

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is pumped that Elon Musk is guest-hosting the show this weekend ― unlike some of his castmates who appeared to object to the tech giant’s presence, posting their thoughts on social media. Pete had different feelings towards it though saying on Late Night with Seth Meyers

“I’m really excited, man, I’m gonna ask him for like a Tesla or some shit,” Davidson alsp mentioned he was having dinner with Musk and “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels after his chat with Meyers. He continued on to say: “I don’t know why people are freaking out, they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that Elon Musk is hosting!’ And I’m like, the guy that makes the Earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?” Well it’ll be interesting to see.. This Saturday Musical Guest Miley Cyrus and hosting, Elon Musk View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

Strange Surprise Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Keeping in line with the show itself, Netflix released a strange new trailer for season 4 of its sci-fi series Stranger Things on Thursday.

But despite being the first show update in over a year, the minute-long preview is sparse in terms of details.