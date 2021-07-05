What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani ARE MARRIED, New Collab From Taylor Swift & Adele? & MORE!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Got MARRIED

Gwen Stefani and got hitched on Saturday, less than a month after the No Doubt singer sparked wedding rumors by wearing a diamond band on her left hand. The ceremony took place at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, where sources previously said he built a chapel with the intention of marrying Stefani there.

Gwen’s parents Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, guests and musicians are seen boarding a luxury bus to take them to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Oklahoma wedding.

Adele & Taylor Swift Reportedly Releasing A Song Together Called Broken Hearts

Fans are convinced that a Taylor Swift and Adele collaboration is on the way, after a song titled ‘Broken Hearts’ was apparently registered online – with both artists named as writers.

The track appears on a SESAC (the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers) registry, one of the oldest performance rights organizations in the United States. Titled as ‘Broken Hearts’ and, under an ‘AKA titles’ section, ‘Shattered Hearts’, the song’s writers are credited as Adele Laurie Blue Adkins and Taylor Alison Swift.

The most popular fan theory is that the track will appear on the forthcoming ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, the next album that Swift is re-recording in response to her well-publicized dispute over ownership of her masters.

Jlo & Ben Affleck Have Introduced Their Kids… Things Are Getting Serious!

After rekindling their romance just two months ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided it was finally time for their children to meet each other — and what better place to do so than at a kid-friendly theme park?

In exclusive photos obtained by Page Six, the couple were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday with Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck’s son, Samuel, 9. Dressed down for the day date, J.Lo paired her baggy cargo pants with a white crop top and matching sneakers, while Ben wore a white T-shirt, a gray zip-up hoodie, and dark jeans.

Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child… Yay?

Nick Cannon is on a ROLL, he just welcomed baby #7

Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, “I will love you for eternity.” BUT earlier in June, before Zen was born, he had twins — Zion and Zillon — with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Nick also had a baby — Powerful — 6 months ago with Brittany Bell. They also share another child — 4-year-old Golden. Mariah Carey, share 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. As you know, Nick and his ex-wife,, share 10-year-old twins,and BUSY DADDY holy smokes… So I guess.. Congratulations? Nick and GFwelcomedto the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, “I will love you for eternity.”

Steven Dorf Says He’s Embarrassed For Scarlett Johansson & Her Role As Black Widow

In case you were wondering, Stephen Dorff is no Marvel fan.

Speaking to the Independent, the “Somewhere” star threw major shade at the superhero studio, as well as “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson for appearing in blockbusters.

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in ‘Black Widow’,” Dorff said. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”