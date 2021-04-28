What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Conservatorship Update, Billie Eilish’s New Album, Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham Crocs

Britney Spears Will Speak At Next Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for 13 years, her lawyer said Tuesday, and a judge scheduled a June date to hear from her (her father is currently in charge).

Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, said in a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that she had asked to speak to the court soon, and agreed with Judge Brenda Penny on a June 23 date. He did not say what she would specifically like to say.

The judge may also close the June hearing to the media and public. But Spears, through Ingham, has been pushing for more transparency in the court proceedings and documents of the conservatorship.

Viral Tik Tok Shows IHOP Employee Telling A Man There’s A 30 Minute Wait BUT DOESN’T REALIZE IT’S ADAM SANDLER Till He Leaves

A TikTok video showing an IHOP employee turning away Adam Sandler has gone viral, after Dayanna Rodas recognized her mistake and begged him to “pleaseee come back.”

Sandler and one of his daughters recently visited IHOP hoping for a quick meal, but apparently left after being told about the longer than usual wait. Using what looks like security footage, Rodas posted a video of her interaction with the Uncut Gems star, captioning it with “Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP.” @dayanna.rodas Pleaseee come back #comedy #fyp #foryou #viral #adamsandler ♬ Be A Clown – ָ࣪ ۰♥︎ Osuna ࣪𖥔꒷

She bookended the video with a filter of her face in clown makeup, indicating her embarrassment over the situation.

“I used to serve him regularly,” TikTok user Drew Talbert said. “Never served a nicer person.”

“The fact he could have said ‘I’m Adam Sandler’ and didn’t is amazing. Most celebrities would use their status to get them places,” added another user.

Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham A Pair Of His Crocs & Her Response Is Priceless

Victoria Beckham can’t stop laughing after Justin Bieber sent her a pair of surprising footwear. The Spice Girls & Fashion Mogul star took to her Instagram Story to show off the lilac Crocs she received from Bieber. Her reaction was the reaction EVERYONE should have to Crocs

The fashion designer then gave fans a close-up look at the shoes, which feature various charms, from Justin’s Drew House collab. “OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs,” Victoria said. “Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much.”

The mom of four went on to note she wasn’t so sure what to say about the footwear, but she thanked the “Anyone” artist again for the gift. Victoria also posted a poll, asking fans, “Will I be wearing lilac crocs?!” She also noted that she “can’t wait” to see the results.

Everything You Need To Know About Billie Eilish’s New Album

Billie Eilish surprised the world on Tuesday when she announced that her brand new album, Happier Than Ever, will be dropping this summer. And we have to say, she really does look happier than ever and compared to the vibe of our last album POLAR opposite.

After billboards and artwork started to appear in various cities around the world, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to confirm the excitement, also revealing that a new single would be dropping this week!

“This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.”

And following all the commotion, Billie then unveiled the full tracklist:

Bachelorettes Were More Successful Than Bachelors When It Comes To Finding Love On The Reality TV Show – Here’s Why

A tale as old as time. With the exception of Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. — who married their runner-ups — Sean Lowe is the only male lead in the franchise’s history to walk down the aisle after finding love on The Bachelor. The Bachelorette, meanwhile, has helped create six long-lasting couples in a shorter period of time.

Here’s what Dr. Kristen Willeumier said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.:

“Women are primed when we’re very young … We believe in fairy tales. We watched the Hallmark Channel, the romantic movies, you know, we’re already thinking about our weddings [at a young age],” “So, I think the Bachelorettes come on with a very clear purpose and intent. … And because there’s an extensive screening process that goes on to even be selected for the show, the men that they’re going to select for the women should be a really good match and should be ready to, you know, make that commitment. And, of course, we know not everybody can do that. But at least we’re seeing that commitment happen more on The Bachelorette.”

There you have it. SORRY MEN who want to go on the Bachelor.. It looks like the only thing you’ll leave with is a Fab Fit Fun Box deal!!