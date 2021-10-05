What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Thanks Fans, NKOTB Are Going On Tour & MORE!

Meghan Trainor And Husband Daryl Sabara Have Side By Side Toilets..

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have taken intimacy to a whole new level, revealing that they had toilets installed next to each other so they can go to the bathroom at the same time.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” Trainor, 27, said on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast Friday. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

She admitted her contractor initially thought she was joking, but he ended up agreeing to the abnormal request and added a new toilet beside the already existing one.

“We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice,” she said, adding, “We pee at the same time a lot.”

Here’s Your Chance To Work With Kris Jenner And Make Some MONEY

Momager and family business brains Kris Jenner is looking for a part-time vice president of finance for her eco-cleaning brand Safely — and she’s paying from $70 up to $130 an hour. (Which is anywhere from $2,800-$5,200 weekly..)

Jenner just posted the ad on freelancing site Upwork looking for a chief financial officer to oversee her company’s revenue. The ad states, “Safely, a new cleaning products brand co-founded by Kris Jenner, is looking for a part-time VP of Finance to help with financial modeling, inventory planning, cash management, new-product development planning, and long term planning.

“This will be a part-time role working directly with the C-suite at the company. The company is based in LA but the role can be remote or in-person.” The position is a three- to six-month gig, and does not appear to offer any reality TV appearances or perks.

‘FREE BRITNEY’ Movement Has Britney Spears Giving Thanks On Social Media

Britney Spears is addressing her #FreeBritney fans for the first time since her monumental court hearing, letting them know she knows what they’ve done for her.

Britney just went on Twitter and thanked all of her fans and supporters for helping her take a huge step closer to getting out of her conservatorship:

NKOTB Are Going On Tour!

New Kids on the Block is hitting the road next spring. On Monday (Oct. 4), the boy band announced that they’ll be traveling across the country in 2022 for their MixTape Tour, on which they’ll be joined by special guests Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

The Live Nation-promoted, 50-plus date journey across the United States is slated to kick off on May 10, 2022 at the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio before concluding on July 23 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The tour will also make stops at arenas in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more. Tickets for the tour go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Official fan club presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue took to The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday to give fans a sneak preview of what to expect when they hit the road next spring. The groups joined forces to perform a medley of their hits, including “Step by Step,” “Whatta Man,” and “Hangin’ Tough.” Watch the medley below: