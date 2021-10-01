What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Update, Adele Has An Album Coming Out In November?! & MORE!

Britney Spears Update
Britney Spears scored a legal victory Wednesday in her fight to regain control of her life.
Eminem SERVED Spaghetti At His New Restaurant In Detroit ‘Moms Spaghetti’
Eminem made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit on Wednesday (YES, HER ACTUALLY DID THAT), serving up some of his special pasta to his most dedicated fans.
Fans began lining up around 10 a.m., seven hours before the advertised opening. At around 4 p.m., an hour before opening, the first dozen or so fans were called over to the serving window, in the alley between the newly opened Union Assembly and the Fillmore Detroit, where they were served up helpings of Mom’s Spaghetti by Slim Shady himself.
“This has been my dream my whole life,” said Erin Farrer of Detroit, who got to meet Em, take a picture with him, chat him up, give him a hug and get his autograph. Em signed her container of Mom’s Spaghetti, one of the first served at the new spot, “and I bawled my eyes out,” said Farrer, 24, who says she’s been a fan of Eminem ever since she can remember.
The Super Bowl Lineup For 2022 Is AMAZING
The first Super Bowl in Los Angeles this century will feature a star-studded halftime show befitting of Hollywood. Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 on NBC and Telemundo, and streaming live on Peacock.
The five artists have combined for 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums. For Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, the performance will also represent a homecoming for the Los Angeles artists.
The Super Bowl is taking place February 13th, 2022 AND WE CAN’T WAIT!
Rumor Has It That Adele Is Releasing An Album November 19 After Taylor Swift Pushes Back Her Release Date
Taylor Swift announced on Thursday that she was pushing the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) up from Nov. 19 to Nov. 12. That’s certainly great news for Swifties who want to hear the re-recorded version of the singer’s 2012 album — but it could also be good news for Adele fans who have speculated that she’s releasing a new album in November…
Swift shared the news in a tweet on Thursday, writing that she “can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.” Thirteen has always been a significant number for Swift for many reasons (including her birthday being Dec. 13), but otherwise she didn’t give a reason for changing the release date of Red (Taylor’s Version).
Enter Adele, who is rumored to be dropping a new album imminently, her first since 2015’s 25. Radio host Mauler further stoked these rumors on Tuesday when he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “New Adele. This Week.” While many fans speculated that Adele would release a new album this Friday (Oct. 1), Mauler’s tweet could also refer to a lead single ahead of an album released on Nov. 19.. We don’t know if it’s true but we’ll hold on to the thought that it MIGHT be!
Taylor Swift basically confirmed Adele’s return with her recent tweet about Red (Taylor’s Version) being released a week early. We love her! @taylorswift13 @adele pic.twitter.com/9c1lWEItkb
— Adele Photos (@photosofadele) September 30, 2021
Movies To Watch This Weekend
The Many Saints Of Newark – Out On HBO
Venum: Let There Be Carnage – Out In Theatres