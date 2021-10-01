What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Britney Spears Update, Adele Has An Album Coming Out In November?! & MORE!

Britney Spears Update

Britney Spears scored a legal victory Wednesday in her fight to regain control of her life.

A Los Angeles judge suspended Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, as conservator of her estimated $60 million dollar estate and designated a temporary replacement to oversee her finances.

Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Britney Spears, described the elder Spears as a “cruel, toxic and abusive man,” adding his client wants him out “today.” “Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator,” Rosengart said. “It is what my client wants, it what my client needs, it is what my client deserves.”

He cited behavior he called “unfathomable,” based on reporting by the New York Times. Rosengart accused the elder Spears of placing a recording device in his daughter’s bedroom, an allegation a representative for Jamie Spears did not respond to when previously contacted by CNN. “We learned Mr. Spears did something unfathomable,” Rosengart said. “He instructed [a] security team, paid for by my client, to place a listening device in Britney’s bedroom.”

Rosengart said the singer, who did not attend Wednesday’s hearing, would like an orderly transition and an opportunity to put a plan in place to terminate her conservatorship altogether in the next 30 to 45 days.

That would be AMAZING!

Eminem SERVED Spaghetti At His New Restaurant In Detroit ‘Moms Spaghetti’

Eminem made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit on Wednesday (YES, HER ACTUALLY DID THAT), serving up some of his special pasta to his most dedicated fans.

Fans began lining up around 10 a.m., seven hours before the advertised opening. At around 4 p.m., an hour before opening, the first dozen or so fans were called over to the serving window, in the alley between the newly opened Union Assembly and the Fillmore Detroit, where they were served up helpings of Mom’s Spaghetti by Slim Shady himself.

“This has been my dream my whole life,” said Erin Farrer of Detroit, who got to meet Em, take a picture with him, chat him up, give him a hug and get his autograph. Em signed her container of Mom’s Spaghetti, one of the first served at the new spot, “and I bawled my eyes out,” said Farrer, 24, who says she’s been a fan of Eminem ever since she can remember.

The Super Bowl Lineup For 2022 Is AMAZING

The first Super Bowl in Los Angeles this century will feature a star-studded halftime show befitting of Hollywood. Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 on NBC and Telemundo, and streaming live on Peacock.

The five artists have combined for 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums. For Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, the performance will also represent a homecoming for the Los Angeles artists.

The Super Bowl is taking place February 13th, 2022 AND WE CAN’T WAIT!

Rumor Has It That Adele Is Releasing An Album November 19 After Taylor Swift Pushes Back Her Release Date

Taylor Swift announced on Thursday that she was pushing the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) up from Nov. 19 to Nov. 12. That’s certainly great news for Swifties who want to hear the re-recorded version of the singer’s 2012 album — but it could also be good news for Adele fans who have speculated that she’s releasing a new album in November…

Swift shared the news in a tweet on Thursday, writing that she “can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.” Thirteen has always been a significant number for Swift for many reasons (including her birthday being Dec. 13), but otherwise she didn’t give a reason for changing the release date of Red (Taylor’s Version).

Enter Adele, who is rumored to be dropping a new album imminently, her first since 2015’s 25. Radio host Mauler further stoked these rumors on Tuesday when he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “New Adele. This Week.” While many fans speculated that Adele would release a new album this Friday (Oct. 1), Mauler’s tweet could also refer to a lead single ahead of an album released on Nov. 19.. We don’t know if it’s true but we’ll hold on to the thought that it MIGHT be!

Taylor Swift basically confirmed Adele’s return with her recent tweet about Red (Taylor’s Version) being released a week early. We love her! @taylorswift13 @adele pic.twitter.com/9c1lWEItkb — Adele Photos (@photosofadele) September 30, 2021

Movies To Watch This Weekend

The Many Saints Of Newark – Out On HBO

Venum: Let There Be Carnage – Out In Theatres