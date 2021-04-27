What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Bruno Mars Taking On Vegas! New Music Coming From Billie Eilish & Coldplay, J.Lo & A-Rod Spotted Out

Bruno Mars Is Headlining At MGM In Vegas In July.. But What Happened to Silk Sonic?

Mars has announced his return to Park Theater at Park MGM July 3-4 and July 9, 10, 23, and 24 (tickets start at $99.50, plus fees, and are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com). Mars now owns the distinction of being the first resident superstar headliner to return to the stage during the COVID pandemic, prior to Usher’s scheduled opening at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 16.

BUT Bruno remember that band you formed with Anderson Pakk? Silk Sonic? And you guys said you were releasing a full album about a month ago? WHERE’S OUR MUSIC?!

J.Lo & A-Rod Spotted At The Restaurant Where They Had Their First Date

Jlo & Arod recently announced their split, but is it really over?

“Alex flew out to L.A. on Thursday night to see Jennifer,” a source close to J.Lo told E! News. “He doesn’t want to give up on their relationship and is willing to do whatever he has to do. He spent two nights with her trying to work things out. He keeps trying to show her how serious he is and how much he loves her. But she still feels that their issues can’t be resolved and that they should move on. He headed back to Miami alone on Saturday morning. He doesn’t want to give up, but she is adamant about moving on.”

Page Six reported on Sunday that J.Lo and A-Rod had dinner together over the weekend at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, near one of the singer’s homes. The two dined at the same restaurant where they went on their first date back in 2017.

Neither J.Lo nor A-Rod have spoken publicly about their recent reunion.

Billie Eilish & Coldplay Tease New Music (not together)

Billie Eilish posted a music clip to Instagram followed by another post that reads:

“MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am pt too!! pre-save/add/order nowwwww link in bio.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊”

Check out the teaser below!

Coldplay also announced new music is coming buuuuuuut in kind of a weird way..

Not exactly a music teaser, but if you go to the website alienradio.fm – well there’s more stuff that doesn’t make sense BUT fans were able to decode through all the mumbo jumbo and figure out that they were saying:

COLDPLAY – HIGHER POWER – MAY SEVEN.

So whether it’s new music or a new album IT’S COMING, May 7th! (Come on guys you could’ve just said that…)

Creators Of ‘Framing Britney’ Working On Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Documentary

The producers of ‘Framing Britney Spears’, are preparing to take viewers inside the infamous Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake Super Bowl fiasco. The mass scandalization took place in 2004 at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show when Justin Timberlake tore Janet Jackson’s costume, revealing her breast in what was described as a “wardrobe malfunction.”

However, much in the way that the Spears documentary framed the pop star as a victim of misogyny, many have made a similar case for the treatment of Janet Jackson, who bore the brunt of the fallout from the Super Bowl debacle.

So it’ll be interesting to see what they do with this one! Hopefully we actually hear from Janet or Justin and it’s not just another fan driven documentary

Jay-Z Knows What’s Up In The Business World, He’s Invested In Music, Then Cognac & Now FITNESS

Jay-Z is pumping up a fitness brand with a load of cash. The mogul’s Marcy Ventures — which he co-founded with Roc Nation’s Jay Brown and Larry Marcus — is investing in low impact, LA-based fitness company LIT Method. The brand, founded by Justin and Taylor Norris, is also getting an investment from former Met Adrian Gonzalez.

The classes feature a custom rowing machine that can be used for cardio and strength training. Marcy Ventures was created in 2019 and has invested in companies like Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty and Pela, which makes “100 percent compostable phone cases.” Jay-Z himself has made some savvy choices, investing in Uber and creating his own cognac brand, D’Ussé.

Well if Jay-Z’s doing t maybe we should be too!!!

Viewers & Some Cast NOT Happy About Elon Musk Hosting SNL May 8

When billionaire Elon Musk was announced as the next host for “Saturday Night Live” when the show returns with new episodes on May 8, there was a pretty loud out roar of fans online who were not at all impressed with the choice.