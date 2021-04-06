What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Bullet Found In Cheetos Bag.. Channing Tatum is the BEST girl dad, Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Trolled By Daughter On Tik Tok & MORE

Meghan & Harry Announce First TV Show they are releasing with Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first project with Netflix will focus on one of the Duke of Sussex’s most passionate causes.

The Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style competition for wounded service personnel and veterans founded by Harry in 2014, announced Tuesday that the couple’s Archewell Productions are creating a docuseries for Netflix on the event. Heart of Invictus, the project’s working title, will follow athletes as they prepare for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, now set to take place in 2022. “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.” -Prince Harry Meghan and Prince Harry signed a multiyear deal with Netflix last year. Their production company is set to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming exclusively for the streaming giant… Excited to see what else is to come

6-YEAR-OLD BOY CLAIMS HE FOUND BULLET IN HOT CHEETOS

NOT THE CHEETOS!!! Cinnamon Toast Crunch, I was okay with removing from my life.. Cheetos.. NOT SO MUCH! A 6 year old boy apparently found a bullet at the bottom of his Flamin Hot Cheetos bag and his dad posted it to social media. VERY similar to the outrage a few weeks ago when a guy thought he found SHRIMP TAILS and some other random substance in the bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Are these real? Are these planted? That’s what the internet is debating right now. Apparently Frito-Lay has responded in regard to the Cheetos saying they are currently investigating this situation…

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 16 Year Old Daughter Apple Trolls Her & GOOP On Tik Tok & It’s Hilarious

We love a family that can poke fun at each other!

Of course we know Gwyneth Paltrow has been running her company GOOP for years and it’s been controversial and turned heads for things like a vagina scented candle & super expensive skin care.. Well now her daughter has taken the opportunity to troll her mom all in good fun and it’s hilarious! Watch below!

Chris Hemsworth Wants To Be Taken Seriously As An Actor

Chris Hemsworth famously known for his role as Thor and currently training to take on the role as Hulk Hogan opened up about his training regimen to The Telegraph & about how his work out regime & body tends to cause people to take him less seriously.

He said:

“There’s an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I’d probably be called a serious actor. The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day — it’s a real grind. It’s incredibly rewarding, too — you have to look at it like a professional athlete.”

He’s not wrong… He’s working his butt off to look BOMB on our screens, so start taking him seriously!!

JLo Is On The Cover Of InStyle & Mentions Ex’s But Not Fiancé Alex Rodriguez..

Jennifer Lopez wowed us as always as she takes on the cover of InStyle Magazine which features of course an article on her and glowing quotes from her exes, but her on-again fiancé Alex Rodriguez is noticeably missing…

J.Lo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony and former fiancé Ben Affleck were quoted in a new profile piece titled, “Jennifer Lopez In Her Own Words (and Everyone Else’s).”

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” -Ben Affleck

But there are no quotes from A-Rod, nor any sign of her giant $1.8 million diamond engagement ring from the former Yankees slugger….. Apparently this interview was from a few months ago so have the problems been lasting longer than we thought? Who knows at this point.. Only time will tell, for now lets enjoy the beauty herself!

Channing Tatum Is Killing The Single Girl Dad Role!

Channing Tatum talks about how he became the best girl dad he could to his 7 year old daughter! He did an interview Parents Magazine in regards to the upcoming release of his first children’s book The One and Only Sparkella. The book itself is dedicated to his daughter Everly, who is 7 years old, but to hear Tatum explain it, there was a time when he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to connect to his young girl!

“When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now, I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise. I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are. I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on.”

WE LOVE THIS!