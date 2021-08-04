What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Camila Cabello Stars As Cinderella, Andre De Grasse WINS GOLD! & MORE!

Camila Cabello Stars As Cinderella In New & Improved Fairytale!

Usually in the classics the main female character of the show is just looking to end up with the prince.. Well not this time around. Camila Cabello stars as Cinderella in the new and improved live action fairytale where her goal is to become a designer, and she won’t let anyone get in her way. The film is packed with celebs like James Corden, Billy Porder, Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel & MORE! Check out the trailer below! ‘Cinderella’ will be out Sep 3 on Amazon Prime.

Kristen Bell Agrees With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher.. Only Wash Your Kids When They Smell!

Kristen Bell joked that she and Dax Shepard used to wait for their daughters, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta, to start giving off body odor before bathing them.

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” she laughed on Tuesday’s episode of “The View.” Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’” She joked

Referring to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s admission on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that they only bathed their children when they were visibly dirty (which caused a LOT of stir over the internet), Bell added, “So I don’t hate what they’re doing. I wait for the stink.”

Jennifer Anniston Has Cut People Out Who HAVEN’T Got The Covid Vaccine

Jennifer Aniston is drawing a hard line between her and those who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Friends” alum revealed to InStyle magazine that she has cut ties with “a few people” who won’t receive the jab.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame, I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

She went on to talk more about masks & the great debate over wearing them:

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion,” she wrote alongside a selfie of her in a mask. “And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

There you go, if you wanna be friends with Jennifer Anniston.. You gotta get a mask & a vaccine

Andre De Grasse Brought Home A GOLD For Canada After Running 200m In Tokyo

Canadian Andre De Grasse has captured the gold medal in the men’s 200m, his second medal of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. De Grasse ran the 200-metre sprint in 19.62 seconds, improving on the record he set for Canada in the semi-final. The other Canadian in the race, Aaron Brown, failed to get on the podium, finishing sixth.

U.S. sprinters Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles captured silver and bronze. The Markham, Ont. native is still the only Canadian man to capture a medal so far in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s De Grasse’s first gold medal and fifth Olympic medal.