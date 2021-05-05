What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Channing Tatum Says He Needs To Workout So He Still Gets Casted In Roles, Jennifer Garner Back With Her EX

Channing Tatum Says He Needs To Get Better At Acting So He Can Stop Working Out For Movie Roles

Channing Tatum isn’t jumping on the ‘dad bod train’ anytime soon and there’s a very specific reason for that!

The Magic Mike star admitted on Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that his main motivation to stay in shape is so he can keep ACTING! The 41-year-old explained:

“As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly.” “At some point I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them.”

Hey Channing, it’s good to know that not only do you have the looks, but you’re a funny guy too!! Check out the full interview below!

Controversial Dr.Oz DIDN’T Get The Worst Ratings For Fill In Jeopardy Host

Anderson Cooper has scored the lowest ratings of the current crop of Jeopardy guest hosts so far, according to ratings information obtained by the Wrap. The newsman’s first-week ratings (for the week ending April 25) were less than Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, falling 7 percent from the QB’s numbers to a 5.1 rating.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who hosted in April, got a 5.2 rating for his first week on the legendary game show. Ratings for Cooper’s second week were not yet available… This is a little surprising

Jennifer Garner Back With Her EX Days After Jlo & Ben Affleck Spotted together

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are back together days after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion. Garner and Miller, the CEO of the technology company CaliGroup, are “back on” after their split in 2020.

“Jen and John are back on,” Us Weekly‘s insider said. “It started up a few weeks ago.” News broke of Garner and Miller’s relationship in October 2018. The couple split in August 2020 after more than a year together. Before her relationship with Miller, Garner was married to Affleck for 10 years. The couple, who married in 2005 and separated in 2015, share three children: daughters Violet, 15, and Serafina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. Miller shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. Apparently the two bonded over their co-parenting experiences, but Jen wasn’t ready to get married and John was.

Looks like both ex’s have found love in a hopeless place..

Will Smith Is Starring In A YouTube Series Documenting His Road To Health

After sharing with his fans that he’s in the “worst shape of my life” on Monday, actor Will Smith posted Tuesday afternoon that he has big plans to switch things up:

In the caption of an Instagram post where he stands proudly in just his underwear, the “Fresh Prince” revealed he is teaming up with YouTube to “get my health and wellness back on track.” Check out the caption below!

Elon Musk Claims Things With SNL Cast Are ALL GOOD While Prepping For His Hosting Gig This Weekend

Everything is fine!

Elon Musk has said that the rumors that the “Saturday Night Live” cast is upset that he was chosen to host this weekend’s show, is “much ado about nothing,” and tells us everyone is being friendly and working with him.

Last week, “SNL” stars, including Bowen Yang, seemed to express upset over Musk’s hosting gig. After the Tesla CEO posted, “Let’s find out just how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is,” Yang responded, “What the f–k does this even mean.”

Aidy Bryant seemed to take a swipe at the SpaceX pioneer by tweeting a Bernie Sanders quote stating, “The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.”

When asked if everyone was being friendly and willing to work with him, the extremely concise mogul simply told us, “Yes.” Apparently it is known that cast members who are upset with the choice of host do not have to appear in sketches with them.

“Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it,” a source told us. “[‘SNL’ boss Lorne Michaels] won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.”