What’s Trending With Scooter & Jac – Chris Harrison Leaving Bachelor, Taylor Swift, Simone Biles & Teyana Taylor All Making History! & MORE!

Judge Judy Is Ending.. Or Just Moving Over To IMDB TV

The last case has been taped for “Judge Judy”. Wearing a black robe, lace collar and expression of intense focus, Judy Sheindlin heard a typical dispute—contractor suing for payment, client claiming shoddy work—which she dispatched with signature jabs like “That’s baloney” and “Don’t waste my time.”

The judge gave no farewell remarks from the bench. When the episode airs June 8—others taped earlier will air later—only one detail will make it stand out among reruns for years to come: a glittery, bee-shaped clip Ms. Sheindlin wore in her hair. It was a wink to fans, and a nod to her Queen Bee production company at the end of a 25-year reign over daytime television. Ms. Sheindlin has been an unwavering force in an industry where names like Oprah made more splash. “Judge Judy,” the No. 1 first-run show in syndicated TV for 11 consecutive seasons, looks on track to end with a 12th, with an average 7.8 million viewers. The broadcast landscape, dictated by the rhythms of talk shows, doctor shows and court shows leading up to the local news, is in flux as audiences break with old routines and studios sell more programs to streaming platforms. At age 78, Ms. Sheindlin is headed for streaming, too, instead of retirement. Next on her docket: a new court show that will premiere on Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV, later this year.

Chris Harrison Is Leaving The Bachelor

Longtime ‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison is done with the popular reality TV dating franchise, months after he sparked controversy by defending one of its contestants for her allegedly racist past.

After a 19-year run, Harrison will reportedly receive a massive payout to step away and keep quiet about his departure.

News of Harrison's permanent exit, first reported by Deadline, comes hours after the premiere of the 17th season of "The Bachelorette" hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and just days after it was announced that David Spade and others would be guest hosting this summer's season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

Jay Z & Mariah Carey Squash Beefing Rumors’

Mariah Carey cleared a rumor that she had an “explosive” fight with JAY-Z that led to her departure from his Roc Nation.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that she left the mogul’s entertainment company Roc Nation after the pair “had an explosive meeting” regarding the future of her career. Hitting back at the report, Carey made it clear that there’s no bad blood between herself and JAY-Z, 51.

The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021

Taylor Swift, Simone Biles & Teyana Taylor All Making History!

Taylor Swift has made history. She’s officially joined The Beatles, Elvis Presley as the only artists to spend whole year at No 1 on Billboard’s 200 chart

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is basking in the success of her new albums. Marking the biggest sales week of 2021, the star is back on top with her ‘Evermore’ album.

Billboard reported that the 31-year-old songstress has broken all the records once again as after her superhit ‘Fearless’ and ‘Folkfore’ albums, the star’s ‘Evermore’ album returned to the top of Billboard Charts on Sunday.

This one hit me hard. I’m so in my feelings (more so than usual!) over what you all did here for evermore. Blown away by how much you care, and how long we’ve been caring about each other. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Love you, so very much. https://t.co/E920qQg9vc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 6, 2021

Simone Biles wins record-breaking seventh U.S. all-around title ahead of Tokyo Olympics!!!

On Sunday, Biles claimed her seventh U.S. all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, setting a new record for the most all-around titles ever for an American woman. According to Olympics.com, Biles breaks a tie she had held with Clara Schroth Lombady, who won six titles in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and is now tied with Alfred Jochim for the most overall titles by a U.S. gymnast.

Teyana Taylor Celebrates Being First Black Woman Named Maxim’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’!

Teyana Taylor was beside herself with joy, and deservedly so , as she got to share the exciting news that not only is she on the cover of the latest Maxim “Hot 100” issue, but she’s also the first Black woman ever top top the list as their “Sexiest Woman Alive.”

The “Coming 2 America” star penned a lengthy caption on her Instagram post sharing the photos, offering some background information on the unique circumstances that led to her appearing like that in the pages of the magazine.

YES LADIES! We are here for all the strong female energy!!

Kanye West & Gap Release Their First Jacket For $200

The full launch for Kanye West’s Yeezy line with Gap was recently pushed back to sometime later this year, but the brand is releasing an amuse-bouche today. Behold, the very first item from the new partnership: a slightly puffy, metallic sky-blue “round jacket” that’s available for purchase at Gap’s website now.

J-Lo Has Signed A BIG Deal With Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and her production banner, Nuyorican Productions, have signed a multiyear first-look deal with Netflix, the streamer announced Monday.

As part of the deal, Nuyorican will produce both film and television offerings, scripted and unscripted. The shingle, which Lopez runs with producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, aims to work on projects that look to support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers. Business partner Benny Medina will also act as a producer.

The new deal comes with at least two projects already in the works. Lopez is working with Mulan director Niki Caro on The Mother, an action feature that tells of a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive. Lopez is currently training for the role with production set to begin this fall and a release scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The second feature project, The Cipher, adapts a novel by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado that tells of an FBI agent being hunted by a serial killer.