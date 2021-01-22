What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Clare Crawley CRUSHED By Breakup, Garth Brooks Hair Plugs, Bernie Sanders Gloves

Clare Crawley Reveals She Learnt Of Her “Official Breakup” With Dale Moss The Same Time We Did.. From His Instagram Post

Dale Moss posted on his Instagram 2 days ago saying his and Clares relationship is OVER and even talked to reporters about it but according to Clare, she only learnt their relationship was over the same way we all did.. through that Instagram post.

And here is what Clare posted in response a few days later:

There is also rumors’ that Dale has been cheating on Clare with a New York City real estate agent Eleonora Srugo. BUT Sources have said “Dale was faithful the entire time he was dating Clare. He never cheated on her.”

We hope the two of them can sort through this and both end up in a good place whether they end up together or not.

Woman who made Bernie Sanders’ famous Inauguration mittens says she has no more to sell

The Vermont school teacher behind the cozy mittens worn by Senator Bernie Sanders during President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday said she’s been flooded with requests from people wanting to buy a pair. But they’re no longer for sale.

Jen Ellis the designer wrote “Thanks for all the interest in Bernie’s mittens! I’m so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them.”

A few years ago, Ellis, who teaches second grade, gave the Vermont senator the patterned, hand-knit “smittens” — part mittens, part sweater — on the campaign trail. But she didn’t expect he’d start wearing them at high-profile events like the inauguration. The mittens are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles, she said in a tweet last year.

They’re now an iconic accessory in the “grumpy chic” meme of Sanders sitting with his arms crossed in a puffy jacket and blue mask. Here’s the Bernie meme we made:

Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama & Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford- Who would play you in a TV show?

Just in time for yesterday’s inauguration, Showtime has announced that Michelle Pfeiffer has joined the cast of its anthology drama The First Lady. She’ll play Betty Ford, and is the first announced cast member after Viola Davis, who is playing Michelle Obama.

Now you might be saying “What?!” to that part of the news, which would be fully understandable due to the fact that Viola Davis was cast as Michelle Obama back in February 2020. It’s very, very hard to remember things that happened in February 2020, since we’ve all lived approximately one decade in the past one year.

This got us talking about who would play US in a movie:

Scooter – Gerard Butler

Jaclyn – Jennifer Lawrence

American Airlines is selling their wine to the public

Airlines are still operating only a fraction of the number of flights they offered pre-pandemic, and alcohol is banned in many cabins to help thwart the spread of Covid-19. This is adding up to a lot of leftover booze. Now, American Airlines is hoping to sell and ship some of its excess wine directly to peoples’ homes.

The company said Thursday that a new program — called American Airlines Flagship Cellars — will give customers a chance to buy wine by the bottle, in custom “curated” cases, or via a monthly subscription plan that costs $99 per month.

American Airlines’ single-bottle wine offerings range in price from about $13 to $40, and the most expensive offering is a $300 three-pack of Champagne.

Purchasing the $99 monthly subscription gives customers access to discounted prices, a monthly shipment of three bottles of wines, and customers will rack up two AAdvantage Miles for every dollar spent.

The wine bottles are among those that would have been served to customers with American Airlines’ “Flagship” tickets, a luxury seating option on international and transcontinental flights.

Garth Brooks (republican) performed at Joe Bidens (democrat) Inauguration not as a political statement but to promote unity and all people can talk about are his HAIR PLUGS

The country star sang Amazing Grace at the inauguration ceremony in what was a widely-praised performance, however many viewers were distracted by his ‘do Garth removed his signature cowboy hat on stage to reveal a very full head of hair – a marked difference from the thinning locks he has recently displayed

Several viewers suggested that he may have had hair plugs – a treatment in which balding patches of the head are filled in with transplanted hair. Typically, Garth conceals his head with a hat – either a Stetson or a baseball cap – however on recent occasions when he’s exposed it he has revealed bald patches.

And to all this I say WHO CARES!!!! Bald, full head of hair who cares! Both look great, lets just work on making this world a better place