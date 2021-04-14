What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Colton Underwood Happiest He’s Ever Been After Revealing He’s Gay On GMA, Vax Live Concert Coming SOON & MORE

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Announced That He’s Gay On Good Morning America & Says He Is The Happiest He’s Ever Been AND Has A Documentary About It Coming Out On NETFLIX

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is finally living life as his true self and couldn’t be happier! Colton was first on The Bachelorette & then became The Bachelor and was labeled as “The Virgin” he revealed he had never had sex before and was waiting for the right person. Colton ended up choosing Cassie Randolph at the end of The Bachelor and the two continued to date on and off but ended their relationship in 2020 on bad terms. Colton said following that he took time to himself, and is now ready to reveal who he truly is. Watch the interview below!

It also looks like we’ll get to see Colton on the big screen once again, as he is releasing a documentary in collaboration with Netflix following the months prior to his interview on Good Morning America. This is AMAZING! This will help so many people who are struggling with coming out, we’re so happy for you Colton!

Justin Bieber Hid His Passport At 16 & Told His Team He Lost It So He Could Hangout With His Friends Instead Of Perform

Bieber said that at times during his career, he yearned for a sense of normalcy. The singer described one instance when he and his friend hid his passport in hopes that he could take some time off.

“The record label is freaking out, saying, ‘You have to do the ‘Today’ show next week and you can’t find your passport.’ It takes a certain amount of days to get a new passport. But I was just going to do anything to be able to just be normal at that time,” he said.

Bieber eventually admitted to hiding his passport and went ahead with his appearance on the “Today” show.

Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World HOSTED By Selena Gomez, HEADLINED By J-Lo

The Concert to Reunite the World will be pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Airing and live streaming on Saturday, May 8, 2021 on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App. The concert will start at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT. The concert will also air on FOX at 11:00 PM ET/PT. With support from the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi, and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, and the State of California, the special, hosted by multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez, will include a night of musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. As the exclusive global streaming partner, YouTube will stream an extended version of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World on the Global Citizen channel for a full run-time of 90 minutes, which will include additional performances and appearances by NCT 127 and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys. VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World is part of Global Citizen’s overall 2021 Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign and series of events that aims to help end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet, and advance equity for all. To achieve global vaccine access and confidence, VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World aims to: Increase donations of vaccine doses to low income nations, build vaccine confidence and promote vaccine uptake, helping to ensure access for everyone, everywhere;

Call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough “dollars-for-doses” to help vaccinate the more than 27 million heroic health workers, that are on the front lines, in the poorest countries that need access to vaccines most;

Call on governments, corporations and philanthropists to invest an additional $22.1 billion to get two billion vaccine doses and other medical tools to the poorest countries;

Disseminate financial commitments to regional responders supporting health, education, hunger, equity and climate efforts;

Encourage pharmaceutical companies to commit to selling COVID-19 vaccines at a production price – earning profits at the expense of human lives will impede progress; and

Build vaccine confidence by educating and empowering audiences to get answers to their top questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. – 9:00 pm For more information on the event click HERE

Sure You’ve Won An Oscar But Are You In Rolling Stones TOP list of Winners.. Are You The ULTIMATE Winner? Find Out Who Is HERE!

In honor of the 93rd annual Academy Awards coming up, Rolling Stone looked back at the Best Actor champs of the 21st century to date, ranking them in order of greatness. Check out the best and worst winners below!

Bottom 3:

Jean Dujardin, ‘The Artist’ Jeff Bridges, ‘Crazy Heart’ Gary Oldman, ‘Darkest Hour’

Top 3:

Daniel Day-Lewis, ‘There Will Be Blood’ Philip Seymour Hoffman, ‘Capote’ Daniel Day-Lewis, ‘Lincoln’

Check out the full list HERE