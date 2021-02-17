What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Cruella Trailer, Clare & Dale Spotted Together, Kendall Jenner Making Tequila

Get Ready For Another Classic Spin Off From Disney…. The ‘Cruella’ Trailer Is OUT NOW!

Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021. Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Kendal Jenner Is Joining The Booze Crew OF Celebs With An Alcohol Brand, Her Pick? TEQUILLA!

Kendall Jenner has been secretly expanding her empire — and is officially entering into the tequila business.

The model, 25, announced her 818 Tequila brand on Instagram on Tuesday. The spirit has been years in the making, according to the model, and has already anonymously won tasting competitions (including the World Tequila Awards) for a variety of categories including Best Resposado Tequila and Best Añejo Tequila. 818 Tequila, which is named after the area code of her home Calabasas, features three varieties — Blanco, Anejo, and Reposado. It is rumored the least expensive one will be around $59.99 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Clare And Dale Spotted Together Again In Florida… But Are They BACK Together?

Clare Crawley (Bachelorette) and Dale Moss (The guy who proposed to her after what felt like 3 days) are hanging out again after their recent MESSY breakup. The two met up at a bar in Florida chugged back some Moscow Mules, walked on the beach and were spotted hugging but that’s about all.. Will they end up together? Probably not, but hopefully whatever happens, it’s mutual and on good terms..

Check out one of the pics below

And here’s one from the Christmas holidays… just because it’s SO CUTE

Rihanna Probably Isn’t Releasing New Music Cause Her ‘Savage x Fenty’ Product Lines Are Making ALL The Money She Needs… How About That 1,000,000,000 Valuation….

Fashion, culture and private equity have collided with Rihanna’s successful Savage x Fenty hitting another major milestone by raising its $115 million Series B funding round, at a $1 billion valuation. Rihanna’s product lines under her Fenty brand have been extremely successful, with her lingerie brand sitting squarely at the center of business and culture in the $13.1 billion U.S. women’s underwear sector, leaving Savage x Fenty partner LVMH to completely lean in on her diverse business model….

So we wonder why Ri Ri isn’t making music anymore… IT’S CAUSE SHE DOESN’T HAVE TO. But seriously Rihanna we get it you can do everything you set your mind too and kill it, but can you PLEASE release a new album? Thanks!!!