What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Drake Slid Into Kim K’s DM’s, The Talk Extends Hiatus, New Reality TV Show, Prince Harry Has Reached Out To Brother & Dad

Drake Has Slid Into Recently Single Kim Kardashians DM’s

Apparently Drake isn’t wasting ANY time following the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. According to Heat Magazine, he’s already sliding into her DM’s

An insider told the mag:

“Drake could never understand what Kim saw in Kanye — he was saying for years how he wasn’t the right guy for Kim and it would all end in tears. He was surprised it took her so long to realize, and started messaging her the moment it became clear that the divorce was inevitable. He’s ready to see her whenever she says the word, basically, and he’s confident that will happen fairly soon.”

I mean WHO knows who this source is or where they got their info from but Drake, we don’t forget your song ‘In My Feelings’

“Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me

‘Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I’m down for you always”

Kim Kardashians Nickname is Keeks aka Kiki…. HMMMMM Could we see Drake and Kim Kardashian as a couple one day? Who knows! BUT I do know the music we’d get from Drake & Kanye out of it would be FIRE!

‘The Talk’ Hiatus Extended As Racism Claims Against Sharon Osbourne Pile Up

CBS is extending The Talk‘s hiatus in order to expand its internal investigation in light of new allegations that Sharon Osbourne used racist and homophobic epithets to describe co-hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.

These allegations come in the wake of Osbourne’s heated discussion about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood, after she challenged Osbourne’s support of friend Piers Morgan following his resignation from Good Morning Britain. According to journalist Yashar Ali in a report he published on Substack, “multiple sources” — including former Talk co-host Leah Remini — are claiming that Osbourne used disparaging racist terms to refer to Chen, who is Chinese-American, and homophobic slurs when discussing Gilbert, who is openly gay.

Following Ali’s report, CBS issued a statement Tuesday to announce the show’s current hiatus would be extended until next week; live episodes had expected to resume on March 17.

New Reality Dating Show Hosted By Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Called ‘The Big D’… (The D Stands For Divorce)

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are hosting a new reality TV show and helping divorcees find love again. The couple, who met on Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, will be hosting TBS’ dating show, The Big D.

From the creators of Dating Naked and Are You the One? (those titles should say enough about what this show will be like), this dating show will follow recent divorcees as they search for romance in paradise with one catch — their exes will be along for the journey.

Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica to re-learn how to date while looking for love with the other contestants in the house. The group takes part in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating. At the end of each episode, one person who isn’t relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes’ honor.

Sounds like DRAMA!!!! And we love it

Prince Harry Has Talked To Brother William & Dad Charles, But It Didn’t Go Well

Prince Harry has spoken to his brother, William, and his father, Charles, since Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Sussexes aired, but those conversations have been “unproductive,” Gayle King, a friend of the couple and co-host of CBS show “This Morning,” said on Tuesday. King said she called Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex over the weekend “to see how they were feeling.”

“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,”

During the couple’s interview with Winfrey, Harry said his relationship with both men had virtually broken down — admitting he was rarely speaking to William and that Charles, his father and the heir to the British throne, had stopped taking his calls at one point. King also suggested that the pair were disappointed by Buckingham Palace’s response to their interview.

“I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately… but yet they believe (that) false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” she said.

The palace said last week that Meghan’s comments were “concerning,” particularly her claim that a senior royal asked about her unborn baby’s skin tone, but that they would be “addressed by the family privately.”

“No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet at this particular time and I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate false stories that definitely have a racial slant,” King added.

The presenter also said that both Harry and Meghan want to “move forward” and see “healing in this family.”

We hope they can move forward and get to a positive place.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom May Have Secretly Tied The Knot

For the past few weeks, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been relaxing in Hawaii with their 6-month-old daughter, Daisy, and Orlando’s 10-year-old son, Flynn. But a new photo has some wondering if the trip could actually be a honeymoon of sorts. Taken in Hawaii on Tuesday, March 16, the pic shows Katy dressed down in leggings, a hat that reads “MAMA” — and a gold band on her left ring finger. Photos of Orlando, who stepped out with Katy and Daisy during the day, don’t show his left hand and as of Tuesday, reps for the stars had not responded to a request for comment. But those tidbits have done little to stem the rising tide of fan speculation on social media suggesting the two have already said “I do.” Katy and Orlando previously planned to marry in Japan last year, but postponed the wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.