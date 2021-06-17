What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – ‘Friends’ Cast Does Carpool Karaoke, Space Jam Track List Released, Victoria Secret Is Rebranding & MORE

The ENTIRE Cast Of ‘Friends’ Does Carpool Karaoke

We thought we had seen that last of the FRIENDS cast all together but we were wrong! James Corden took the cast on a little ride around the set in his golf cart and turned it into a fun little Carpool Karaoke session! OF course this was filmed the same day as the reunion, BUT we’re just getting it now.

Check out the full video below!

Space Jam Has Released Their Soundtrack Line Up And IT’s Going To Be SO GOOD!

The track list for the official soundtrack to Space Jam: A New Legacy has been revealed.

Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Salt-N-Pepa, Leon Bridges, Brockhampton, Lil Uzi Vert and Big Freedia are among the all-star cast of musicians joining the musical additions on the sequel to the 1996 animated classic film.

Watch the official unveiling of the artists featured on Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James, below:

Zoey Deschanel Says Her Home Has Gotten WAY Nicer Since Being with Being With Property Brother Jonathon Scott

Zooey Deschanel was a fan of her husband before she even knew him because of how handy he was! Deschanel is currently dating Jonathan Scott Of Property Brothers TV Show, and she recently shared that not only is he the nicest person but her home has definitely improved since dating Jonathan.

“It’s great because he fixes everything,” she explained. “He can fix anything. It’s amazing. He’s just like gets out his tool kit and he fixes stuff. He’s so great. Yeah. He’s just, I’ll be like, ‘oh, the fridge is broken’ or, you know, ‘oh, that, uh, the picture needs to be hung up.’ He can do everything. It’s so nice. And then I like decor and stuff like that. So like, I love buying, you know, I like buying things.”

Big Brother Australia Contestants Sends Out PSA Over DIY Tik Tok Freckles GONE WRONG

Reality TV star Tilly Whitfield recently opened up about the aftermath of a TikTok beauty hack in which she attempted to give herself freckles, and it went very, very wrong.

Back in May, the 21-year-old detailed the horrible ordeal on Instagram alongside several selfies showing her makeup-free and wounded cheeks. Whitfield first began by talking about why she often wore a blue clay face mask on Big Brother Australia.. Because she DESTROYED her face trying to give herself semi permenant freckles at home.

“This is the result of attempting to remove scarring I inflicted on myself trying to replicate an at home beauty procedure I saw on a tik tok video 2 months before big brother. Who bloody else would manage to do such a thing.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Tilly said she had been scrolling through the app last August when she came across a video of someone showing others how to give themselves freckles using sewing needles and ink. Even though the tutorial didn’t specify the type of material, the contestant ordered some brown tattoo ink on eBay and pricked her face with ink-soaked needles. She told the publication:

“It didn’t hurt at all, so I didn’t think I should stop.”

Now Tilly is on a mission to warn people against trying any sort of invasive at-home beauty trends, saying:

“Please please don’t try any ‘DIY’ or ‘at home’ beauty procedures I ended up in hospital with temporary loss of vision in my eye due to swelling and was very sick from the infection, not to mention my face was somewhat unrecognisable. Leave it to the professionals.”

Will Smith Hosting A 1 Hour Comedy Variety Special On Netflix!

Will Smith is set to host and star in a new one-hour comedy variety special at Netflix. The special will include comedy sketches, musical performances, surprise celebrity guests, and noteworthy conversations among other things. It is set to launch on Netflix globally later this year.

Westbrook Studios will produce the special for Netflix. Smith will serve as an executive producer in addition to starring and hosting. Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, Sahara Bushue, and David Boorstein will also executive produce.

Will Smith will fit this role PERFECTLY & we are so excited to see what he comes up with!

Victoria Secret Is Rebranding Itself & We Love To See It!

Victoria’s Secret is getting a makeover! The company announced on Wednesday that it has rebranded by launching two new initiatives: The VS Collective and The Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers.

The lingerie retailer’s VS Collective features Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe and many other “accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change,” Victoria’s Secret announced in a press release.