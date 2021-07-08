What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Halsey Album Release Date Has Been Set! Bachelorette Clare Crawly Is Engaged To Dale Mos.. Again & MORE!

Halsey Album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ OUT Aug 27

Halsye posted to interview her very powerful cover art as well as a description for her highly anticipated album:

We can’t wait for Aug 27!!

Clare Crawly & Dale Moss Are Engaged!… Again

Round two! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, who fell in love during the first two weeks of filming The Bachelorette in fall 2020, are engaged again! Apparently They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning, they aren’t rushing to tie the knot..

WELL GOOD! Cause that didn’t work out so well last time.

Crawley, 40, and Moss, 32, split in January, two months after their proposal aired on TV. The next month, they were spotted back together and have been inseparable ever since.

Tokyo In A State Of Emergency, No Spectators At Olympics

There will be no fans allowed to watch Olympians perform in-person at the Games this summer, spectators have now been banned from the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga just declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, after people in the heavily populated area have seen a spike in coronavirus cases. Suga said Thursday the state of emergency, and the heavy restrictions that come with it, will be in place through Aug. 22.

The Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8. The Tokyo Olympics had already been postponed from 2020 to 2021, Olympics officials apologized Thursday to those who had tickets to the event.Isn’t this cause to move the whole thing one more year away… A STATE OF EMERGENCY?! And you want to host the biggest world event? Hmm…

Diddy Claims Waking Up To 15 Roaches On His Face, Motivated Him To Succeed… Huh?

We know Diddy lives a luxurious lifestyle, and worked his way to the top, BUT we didn’t know what encouraged him to do it..

WELL he finally spilled:

“You can do it. You can be whoever you want. You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backyard. I ain’t special. I just want it, I want it bad, you feel me? I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard, you know what I mean? One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!”

WOKE UP WITH 15 ROACHES ON HIS FACE?! Ah, no thank you… Watch the full clip below!