What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Harry & Meghan Welcome Baby Girl! The Bachelorette Starts Tonight, Jay-Z vs Mariah Carey

Meghan & Harry Welcome Second Child ‘Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’

The royal family sends their well-wishes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor!

On Sunday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson issued a statement to the Sunday Times, revealing that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were aware of the announcement. Furthermore, the representative said the household is “delighted with the news of the birth.”

Her Majesty first commenting:

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales, and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

Kate and Will reiterated similar statements, saying:

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie.”

Safe to say those look like some auto typed responses BUT, hopefully this is the start of a healthy reconciliation. Congratulations to Harry and Meghan!

The Bachelorette With Katie Thurston Airs TONIGHT

Katie Thurston who showed up to Matt James season of The Bachelor with an.. “adult toy” is starting her journey as the Bachelorette tonight! It’ll look a little different than previous season because Chris Harrison won’t be there. INSTEAD Katie was guided by season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 16 lead Tayshia Adams.

Katie said both the previous Bachelorette now hosts/guides gave her some great advice:

“They gave me different advice, but [both pieces of advice] stand out. Kaitlyn said, ‘Don’t fall in love with one person on the first night, be open, and then Tayshia was the one who said, you know, ‘Surrender to the process. Trust the journey.’”

The first episode of The Bachelorette season 17 will begin on ABC tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST!

Jonas Brothers Now Following In Taylor Swift Footsteps, Re Recordings Albums

Joe Jonas says the Jonas Brothers might work on their own throwback album — and it’s all thanks to his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“I think I would probably rerecord our entire first album,” said Joe Jonas when asked if there were any JoBros songs he’d like to revisit. “Just do something like what Taylor did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

The “Love Story” singer, 31, released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a rerecording of her second album, 2008’s Fearless, on April 9. The Grammy winner announced her plans to release new versions of her first five studio albums after a dispute with her former record label about the ownership of her masters.

Hey, if that means we get more SOS & Love Bug from the Jonas Brothers, I’m here for it!

Jay Z’s Got 99 Problems But Mariah Carey Is No Longer One..

Apparently Mariah Carey has parted ways with Jay-Z and his management company, Roc Nation, after a “blazing row” with the rapper during a meeting about the future of her career, according to The Sun.

Carey signed with Jay-Z in 2017 years after firing former manager Stella Bulochnikov, prompting lawsuits on both sides.

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” a source close to the situation told the Sun. “She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps.”

….QUE THE DRAMA! You can’t tell the Queen what to do..

Tragically Hip Performed For The First Time At The Junos Since Gord Downie Passed Away

The Tragically Hip were joined by Feist tonight (June 6) at the 2021 Juno Awards. Feist fronted the band for a special performance of “It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken,” which was introduced by Gordon Lightfoot. The Hip also received the 2021 Humanitarian Award, which was presented by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, in honor of their history of philanthropic work, including frontman Gord Downie’s longtime support of Indigenous communities.

Last month, the Tragically Hip released Saskadelphia, a record featuring six unreleased tracks written in 1990, five of which were recorded that year during the Road Apples sessions in New Orleans. Downie died in 2017 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He was 53 years old.

Check out the amazing performance below: