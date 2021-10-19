What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Harry Styles Is Our Next Marvel Superhero, Kanye West Change His Name To ‘Ye’& MORE!!

Harry Styles Is Taking On A Superhero Roll In An Upcoming Marvel Movie

Harry Styles has reportedly been inducted into the Marvel Comics Universe’s big tent of acting talent, according to a major casting bombshell cropped on a hot red carpet Monday night.

“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” tweeted Variety’s Matt Donnelly on Tuesday morning. Big bro Thanos has been played by Josh Brolin in “Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

Styles’ rumored casting in “future Marvel films” comes ahead of Nov. 5 premiere of “Eternals” in the US. Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), that MCU film features Marvel’s typically star-studded roster, including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

I could get on board with Harry Styles as a superhero

A Mental Health Charity TURNED DOWN Proceeds From Jamie Lynn Spears Book Deal

Jamie Lynn Spears’ money is not welcomed by a charity she chose to support, and it seems undeniable the reason has to do with her big sister, Britney Spears.

The charity is called ‘This Is My Brave’, and Jamie Lynn made it clear it was near and dear to her heart by pledging a share of the profits from her upcoming memoir to the org. Well, the charity responded with a no thanks: “We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.” Britney has now famously railed on her sister for leaching off her fame and not helping her when she was down. Britney seemed very upset Jamie Lynn was writing a book at all, the working title of which was “I Must Confess” — a lyric in Britney’s “Hit Me … Baby One More Time.” The book is now titled, “Things I Should Have Said” … still a clear reference to Jamie Lynn’s relationship with her sister. Check out the charitys post below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Is My Brave (@thisismybrave) Evander Kane Suspended For 21 Game For Breaking NHL Protocol Evander Kane will not be allowed to play for the Sharks for the first quarter of the season, the NHL just banned the star forward 21 games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocol. League officials announced the suspension in a statement Monday, though they did not specify what rule he broke. Of course, Kane had been reportedly under investigation for allegedly submitting a fake COVID vaccine card to the NHL, but the league only said in their statement Monday that Kane was being barred “for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol.” The league added that Kane will not be paid during the suspension, with his forfeited cash going to the league’s Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. Kane will now not be able to re-join the Sharks on the ice until their Nov. 30 game against the New Jersey Devils.

Kanye West Has Officially Changed His Name To ‘Ye’

Kanye West is no more. After filing paperwork to change his name, the rapper, born Kanye Omari West, finally got what he asked for, and will be legally known as “Ye.”

The change was granted on Monday in a California courthouse, after the rapper filed a petition to change his name in August.

The musician hinted at the change as far back as 2018, when he released his studio album “Ye,” and then several months later tweeted: “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.” Back in 2019, West suggested he might legally change his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a little bit…

Coldplay Revealed They Tried Writing a James Bond Theme Song 5 Times But Says They’re Not Very Good

Coldplay spent 20 years trying to write a decent Bond theme. Chris Martin has revealed he and his bandmates spent two decades attempting to pen a theme tune for a 007 flick, but he admitted the five songs they ended up with weren’t “very good”.

Martin doesn’t think the titular fictional suave spy – last portrayed by Daniel Craig, who has just completed his tenure in the blockbuster action-thriller franchise with his final film ‘No Time To Die’ – would be impressed with their efforts.

He said: “We kept trying to write one for 20 years, but never submitted them. We have Bond themes for about five movies, but they’re not very good, to be honest. I don’t know if we’re spiritually on the same trip as James. As much as I like the films, I don’t know if us singing would do it for him. He’d be like, ‘That’s not what I’m into at all, fellas. I like guns and shit. All this hippie stuff just isn’t going to work.’”

Coldplay have just released their ninth studio album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, and previously revealed another famous film franchise inspired the record.