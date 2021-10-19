What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Harry Styles Is Our Next Marvel Superhero, Kanye West Change His Name To ‘Ye’& MORE!!

Harry Styles Is Taking On A Superhero Roll In An Upcoming Marvel Movie
Harry Styles has reportedly been inducted into the Marvel Comics Universe’s big tent of acting talent, according to a major casting bombshell cropped on a hot red carpet Monday night.
“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” tweeted Variety’s Matt Donnelly on Tuesday morning. Big bro Thanos has been played by Josh Brolin in “Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.
Styles’ rumored casting in “future Marvel films” comes ahead of Nov. 5 premiere of “Eternals” in the US. Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), that MCU film features Marvel’s typically star-studded roster, including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.
A Mental Health Charity TURNED DOWN Proceeds From Jamie Lynn Spears Book Deal
Well, the charity responded with a no thanks: “We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”
Britney has now famously railed on her sister for leaching off her fame and not helping her when she was down. Britney seemed very upset Jamie Lynn was writing a book at all, the working title of which was “I Must Confess” — a lyric in Britney’s “Hit Me … Baby One More Time.” The book is now titled, “Things I Should Have Said” … still a clear reference to Jamie Lynn’s relationship with her sister.
Evander Kane Suspended For 21 Game For Breaking NHL Protocol
Kane will now not be able to re-join the Sharks on the ice until their Nov. 30 game against the New Jersey Devils.
Kanye West Has Officially Changed His Name To ‘Ye’
Kanye West is no more. After filing paperwork to change his name, the rapper, born Kanye Omari West, finally got what he asked for, and will be legally known as “Ye.”
Coldplay Revealed They Tried Writing a James Bond Theme Song 5 Times But Says They’re Not Very Good
Coldplay spent 20 years trying to write a decent Bond theme. Chris Martin has revealed he and his bandmates spent two decades attempting to pen a theme tune for a 007 flick, but he admitted the five songs they ended up with weren’t “very good”.
Martin doesn’t think the titular fictional suave spy – last portrayed by Daniel Craig, who has just completed his tenure in the blockbuster action-thriller franchise with his final film ‘No Time To Die’ – would be impressed with their efforts.
He said: “We kept trying to write one for 20 years, but never submitted them. We have Bond themes for about five movies, but they’re not very good, to be honest. I don’t know if we’re spiritually on the same trip as James. As much as I like the films, I don’t know if us singing would do it for him. He’d be like, ‘That’s not what I’m into at all, fellas. I like guns and shit. All this hippie stuff just isn’t going to work.’”
Coldplay have just released their ninth studio album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, and previously revealed another famous film franchise inspired the record.