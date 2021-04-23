What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Harry Styles Is Stripping Down For A Movie, Vanessa Hudgens Met Her New BF On A Zoom Meditation Class & MORE

Justin Bieber Preformed ‘Lonely’ For a Group Of Inmates.. Interesting Song Choice..

Justin Bieber and his pastor paid a visit to California State Prison in L.A. County to support the prison’s faith-based programs, but he also put on a bit of a show, performing a few songs for the inmates… His song choices, a little interesting..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFQq-3v-dQ4

Bieber reportedly sang 3 or 4 of his songs, focusing on slower tracks that translate better with an acoustic guitar accompanying him… but it’s hard to imagine any of his lyrics hitting harder with the inmates than, “I’m so lonely.” A TOUGH song to sing when Justin (who really has it all) is singing “I had everything, but no ones listening, and that’s just oh so lonely”.. Bieber, these guys sit in a room by themselves, I think they REALLY know who lonely is. Although people who were present said that Bieber’s mini unplugged set was emotional, empathetic and had him on the verge of tears. It was well received by the inmates and followed by a sermon.We poke fun at it BUT he really did an amazing thing by being there.

Zoey Deschanel & Michael Bolton Will BE Hosting New (Old) Reality Show ‘Celebrity Dating Game’

Zooey Deschanel is about finding love in all the right places for her celeb friends in the new trailer for ABC’s Celebrity Dating Game. The former New Girl star and She & Him singer co-hosts the one-hour show with crooner Michael Bolton, who teased the upcoming debut with a 15-second clip (watch below) Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs and Hannah Brown give love a shot in the preview. The show, slated to debut on June 14, will feature non-famous suitors trying to guess the secret identity of celebrity contestants based on clues, questions and parody performances by Bolton. Let’s play!!! @ZooeyDeschanel @ABCNetwork @IGGYAZALEA @TayeDiggs @hannahbrown pic.twitter.com/NOZ9C4Zzy0 — Michael Bolton (@mbsings) April 22, 2021

Harry Styles Is Stripping Down For A Movie & Filming Multiple Sex Scenes – Sounds Like A Box Office Hit To Me

Harry Styles is set to strip off for a number of steamy sex scenes in forthcoming movie My Policeman. The flick sees the singer take on the role of gay policeman Tim Burgess and, according to reports, the One Direction star will shoot intimate scenes with co-star David Dawson – who has been cast as Harry’s love interest, named Patrick, in the movie.

Apparently Styles is “really excited about the challenge,” adding: “Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible.” According to insiders, bosses plan to film two sex scenes between Harry and David, and another where the hitmaker will be “naked on his own. Not much is going to be left to the imagination,” they mused. “Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task.

Vanessa Hudgens Met Her New BF On A Zoom Meditation Class – Welcome to 2021

Like many couples amid the pandemic, Vanessa Hudgens connected with boyfriend Cole Tucker through Zoom.

The High School Musical alum, 32, opened up about her romance with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, 24, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that the two first met virtually before taking their relationship to the next level.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” she said. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.” How 2021 is that?!

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Teamed Up On ‘Save Your Tears Remix’ LISTEN HERE!