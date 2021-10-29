What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Heidi Klum Kills Halloween Again, New Ed Sheeran Album & MORE!

Joel Quenneville out as coach in Florida after Chicago sexual assault investigation

Joel Quenneville has stepped down as the head coach of the Florida Panthers in the wake of an independent investigation that found the Chicago Blackhawks ignored allegations of sexual assault made by a former player more than a decade ago.

Quenneville was the head coach of the Blackhawks when former first-round pick Kyle Beach claimed he was sexually assaulted by a member of his coaching staff in May 2010.

In a brief statement issued Thursday night, Quenneville announced his resignation “with deep regret and contrition.”

“I want to express my sorrow for the pain this young man, Kyle Beach, has suffered,” Quenneville said. “My former team the Blackhawks failed Kyle and I own my share of that.”

“I want to reflect on how all of this happened and take the time to educate myself on ensuring hockey spaces are safe for everyone.”

Quenneville’s decision came after a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in New York on Thursday to discuss some of the claims raised by Beach in the report.

Facebook Is Now Meta… Huh?

Well here goes Mark Zukaberg just confuing EVERYBODY…

Facebook has confirmed that they will officially change its company name to “Meta” in the future as it focuses on bringing the metaverse to life.

Here’s the story:

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebrand at Connect 2021, the company’s annual virtual and augmented reality conference.

Meta will bring together all of the company’s apps and technologies under one new brand.

“The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world,” a release from the company reads.

“It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world. It’s the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for our company.”

The company said its corporate structure is not changing, nor is the way it uses and shares data. How they report on their financials will, though. The fourth quarter of 2021 will see Facebook report on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs.

As of December 1, the company will also start trading under the new stock ticker MVRS.

In a Founder’s Letter released today, Zuckerberg discussed how technology has transformed to allow people to “express themselves more naturally,” going from text to photos to videos.

“The next platform will be even more immersive—an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it,” he wrote.

“We call this the metaverse, and it will touch every product we build.”

Meta’s defining quality will be a “feeling of presence”—users will feel like they’re right there with another person or in another place.

Within the metaverse, users will be able to do “almost anything” they can imagine, including getting together with friends, working, learning, playing, shopping, and creating.

They’ll also be able to have completely new experiences that Zuckerberg said “don’t really fit” how computers or phones are thought about today.

This includes being able to teleport as a hologram, spending more time on what matters, and reducing their carbon footprint.

“All of our products, including our apps, now share a new vision: to help bring the metaverse to life. And now we have a name that reflects the breadth of what we do,” Zuckerberg said.

“I’m proud of what we’ve built so far, and I’m excited about what comes next—as we move beyond what’s possible today, beyond the constraints of screens, beyond the limits of distance and physics, and towards a future where everyone can be present with each other, create new opportunities, and experience new things.”

“It is a future that is beyond any one company and that will be made by all of us (DailyHive).”

Heidi Klum Does IT Again And Created The Best Haunted Video To Reveal Her Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween and she does it again! Check out her costume & spooky video below!

Here are some of her other awesome costumes from the past: