What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – J-Lo Wears BEN Necklace, Paris Hilton’s Pregnant, Simone Biles Backs Out Of Olympics & MORE!

Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Hiding Anything As She Steps Out With ‘BEN’ Necklace On

Jennifer Lopez is in love and she DOESN’T care who knows it!

After celebrating her 52nd birthday aboard a yacht in Saint-Tropez with Ben Affleck, J-Lo stepped out in Monaco on Monday sporting a gold chain necklace that spelled out “BEN” in bold block letters.. The two seem very much in love again and people are starting to wonder, did they keep a box of memorabilia from their first engagement that they are just pulling out again now? Some are even wondering if Ben still has the engagement ring from early 2000’s.. I’m gonna say probably not BUT he’s probably trying to find it again now!!

(photo from page six)

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Say They Only Bathe Their Kids When ‘You Can See the Dirt on Them’

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher, who share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4 — revealed during their latest appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast that they don’t believe in bathing their kids with soap every day.

The subject came up when co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman started discussing how frequent they shower. Dax insisted that Monica “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day” and instead only wash with water. Which both Ashton & Mila agreed with

Mila responding: “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day, I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.” The couple went on to say that the kids only get a bath when they’re DIRTY… Interesting.. And of course the internet is just having a heyday over this. How about everyone just wash their kids when they feel its right.

Simone Biles Will Not Be Competing In Gymnastics Team Finals Due To Mental Health Reasons

https://twitter.com/ianherbs/status/1420025282707267584

Fan Favorite Michael Allio ‘not sold’ on becoming next ‘Bachelor’

This is either his way of becoming the next Bachelor OR his way of saying “get me out of this franchise”. The fan-favorite “Bachelorette” contestant, who left the show on Monday’s episode to go home to his 4-year-old son, James, said he is “not sold” on becoming the next “Bachelor” if an offer comes his way.

“I literally just got my heart broken on TV, so I am trying to mend those wings. And I have to think about what it would be like to get engaged in and introduce someone to my son in such a quick timeframe. I’m not sold on the idea!”

Fans on social media are rallying for the single dad to get the gig, and many of them are even saying they won’t watch if it’s not him!

“if Michael isn’t the next bachelor i don’t want it,” one fan tweeted.

Paris Hilton Is Having Her First Child With Fiancé, Following IVF Treatment

Paris Hilton is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé, Carter Reum. The pair have been open about wanting to start a family together, with Hilton, 40, revealing in January that she had been undergoing IVF treatments.

“He’s just my dream guy. … [Carter is] 100 percent [the one],” she said on the “Trend Reporter” podcast at the time. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

Hilton and Reum, also 40, got engaged in February after dating for a year.