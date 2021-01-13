What’s Trending With Scooter & Jac – Jan 13

Biden Inauguration Will Be A (virtual) PARTY! Headlined By Justin Timberlake & Hosted By Tom Hanks

Joe Biden‘s bringing out some Hollywood heavy-hitters to celebrate his Inauguration night with a TV special headlined by Justin Timberlake.

The President-elect’s inaugural committee is producing a primetime TV special for next week’s festivities in lieu of the usual in-person bash. Along with Justin … Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons are slated to perform, along with other virtual celebrity appearances!

Tom Hanks. The 90-minute special is set to air on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC, and will be hosted by Biden’s inaugural festivities begin with Monday’s national day of service, followed by Tuesday’s memorial to COVID-19 victims.

Here Are The Most Streamed Movies Of 2020

2020 was a year of binge watching our fav TV shows & movies… Well the results are in, here are the MOST STREAMED movies and shows of 2020.

Top Streaming Content of 2020: Acquired Series

Rank Program Name SVOD Provider(s) # of Episodes Minutes Streamed (Nearest Million) 1 The Office Netflix 192 57,127 2 Grey’s Anatomy Netflix 366 39,405 3 Criminal Minds Netflix 277 35,414 4 NCIS Netflix 353 28,134 5 Schitt’s Creek Netflix 70 23,785 6 Supernatural Netflix 318 20,336 7 Shameless Netflix 122 18,218 8 New Girl Netflix 146 14,545 9 The Blacklist Netflix 152 14,480 10 Vampire Diaries Netflix 171 14,091

Top Streaming Content of 2020: Movies

Rank Program Name SVOD Provider(s) Minutes Streamed (Nearest Million) 1 Frozen II Disney Plus 14,924 2 Moana Disney Plus 10,507 3 The Secret life of Pets 2 Netflix 9,123 4 Onward Disney Plus 8,367 5 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Netflix 6,180 6 Hamilton Disney Plus 6,132 7 Spenser Confidential Netflix 5,374 8 Aladdin (2019) Disney Plus 5,172 9 Toy Story 4 Disney Plus 4,416 10 Zootopia Disney Plus 4,400

We Could Be Going To Concerts In Fall Of 2021 Says Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, said he believes concert venues and theaters could reopen “some time in the fall of 2021,” depending on the effectiveness of the vaccination rollout, and with the caveat that audiences may be wearing masks and practicing social-distancing for suggested that audiences may still be required to wear masks for some time.

“If everything goes right, this is will occur some time in the fall of 2021, so that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience,” Fauci said, noting that the return depends upon getting between 70% to 85% of the population vaccinated…. SO YOU’RE SAYING THERE’S A CHANCE?!

So let’s work together and listen to the professionals so we can ALL get back to the real world!

The Release Of James Bond & So Many Other Highly Anticipated Movies Have Been Delayed AGAIN

‘No Time To Die’s’ release date is reportedly set to be delayed again, the film is currently slated to be released on April 2, but according to cinema owner Carlo Lambregts it will be delayed to November. It’s also reported that promotional partners have already been informed that Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 is poised to change release dates.

Here are a few more highly anticipated movies that have been delayed:

Avatar – The next four Avatar movies will debut every other December beginning December 16, 2022, with Avatar 2, delayed one year from December 17, 2021.

A Quiet Place Part II – Moved from March 8, 2020, to September 6, 2020, then to April 23, 2021.

The Batman – Moved from June 25, 2021, to October 1, 2021, then to March 4, 2022.

The Beatles: Get Back – Moved from September 4, 2020, to August 27, 2021.

Tom & Jerry – Moved from December 23, 2020, to March 5, 2021.

Ellen Explains The Dramatic Way She Found Out She Had Covid

Ellen returned on Wednesday for an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time since her abrupt leave in December due to Covid. She opens up about her experience with COVID-19 and the dramatic way she found out she’d contracted the virus. Watch below!

Jimmy Fallon Drew The LOWEST Ratings Ever For The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon drew a dismal rating on Monday’s showing of “The Tonight Show.” The comedian averaged the smallest television audience ever for an original episode of the late-night show, according to early Nielsen ratings – pulling in 947,000 total viewers on Monday night.

One of Fallon’s competing programs, Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show,” on CBS took the cake on Monday evening, drawing just over 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s Live and Same Day fast-national numbers. Coming in at second place was ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with 1.67 million total viewers.

Fallon’s guest list on Monday wasn’t short on big names, either. He welcomed funnyman Bill Burr, Rashida Jones and had Old Dominion on as the evening’s musical guest.

Hopefully it’s just a “Covid slip” and those number jump back up cause we LOVE Jimmy