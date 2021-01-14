What’s Trending With Scooter & Jac – Jan 14

Trump Is The First President To Be Impeached TWICE & No Longer Wants To Pay Lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Fees.. DRAMA
President Donald Trump, irritated at being impeached for a second time, has told people to stop paying Rudy Giuliani’s legal fees. Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice on Wednesday, one week after a mob stormed the US Capitol following a speech by the President that galvanized his supporters to fight against the counting of the electoral votes that would affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. The insurrection left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer, and has left the nation’s capital and state capitols around the country preparing for potential violence as Biden is set to be inaugurated next week.
Jlo & Gaga Set To Perform At Joe Biden Inauguration Next Week
Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will perform at the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on Wednesday, when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States.
Gaga will sing the national anthem and Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, where the ceremony will be taking place.
The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.
Jeopardy Announced New Guest Hosts Over The coming Weeks
The lineup of new “Jeopardy!” hosts is so long, it could use a category of its own now.
Producers of the long-running game show announced Wednesday that Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik will serve as guest hosts this season, replacing Alex Trebek, who died in November at age 80 of pancreatic cancer.
Couric, 64, will be the first female to ever grace the lectern as host, the trivia show noted. Rodgers, 37, announced his guest host gig Tuesday, calling Trebek one of his “idols.” Rodgers was also the winner of celebrity Jeopary!
Ken Jennings known as Jeopardy “GOAT” is the first guest host and has been filling in this week.