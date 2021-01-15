What’s Trending With Scooter & Jac – Jan 15

Captain American Coming Back To Marvel?

In a move that is sure to rock the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sources tell Deadline that Chris Evans is cleaning the dust off his Captain America attire as he is expected reprise the role in the MCU in some form.

It’s still vague whether the deal is closed, but insiders say it’s headed in that direction for Evans to return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second film. Sources add it’s unlikely to be a new Captain America installment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in such films as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

New Album From Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik is one of the first artists to release and album in 2021, and we are here for it! The album is called ‘Nobody Is Listening’ and features 11 songs. Here are a few of our FAV songs off the album! ENJOY!

Dua Lipa Is On The Cover Of Rolling Stone & May Be Jaclyn’s Twin Sister

Dua Lipa is the rising pop star to look out for and has been absolutely killing it over the past year and now she is killing it on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine!!

How Dua Lipa ignored the trends, turned herself into a “female alpha,” and delivered the modern disco classic we didn’t know we needed

– Rolling Stone Magazine

BUT yesterday was the first day that Scooter saw a photo of her and thought that her and Jaclyn look SO much alike…. (what a nice complement). Check out the photo below!! Do you agree?

And incase you need to put a song to the face, here is one of Dua Lipas top songs: ‘Levitating’

Betty White Is Turning 99 This Sunday!

The amazing Betty White who has starred in over 69 TV shows and movies is turning 99 this Sunday!

Betty White has all of her ducks in a row before her birthday this year, and said she is planning to spend it, at least in part, with two special feathered friends.

“The Golden Girls” actress spilled her animal-filled plans for the special day, “What am I doing for my birthday?” White asked. “Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

John Legend, Bruce Springsteen & The Foo Fighters Join The Growing List Of Celebs Performing At The Biden & Harris Inauguration

MORE HUGE celebrities are joining the already massive group of celebs and performers who will be taking part in next Wednesday Inauguration special where we will welcome Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Tom Hanks is hosting the 90 minute special and will be joined by Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington. Performances previously announced were Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and NOW 3 more huge names: John Legend, Bruce Springsteen & The Foo Fighters will be performing as well!! I’m sure in the coming days we will continue to see new additions everyday as well!

Marvel’s FIRST TV Series ‘WandaVision’ Is Out Today On Disney+

WandaVision is the first ever Marvel TV Series starring Wanda & Vision and it looks like they are living in multiple alternative universes? It’s hard to tell by the trailer but critiques who have had the chance to already watch the series say it is GREAT! It is streaming on Disney+ and will be adding episodes weekly! Check out the trailer below!