What’s Trending With Scooter & Jac – Jan 18

Jessica Alba Has Camera In Her Kids Rooms To Make Sure They Are Behaving… Invasion Of Privacy Or Smart Parenting?

Jessica Alba has got an eye on her kids at all times! The actress has installed cameras around her Los Angeles home. On Friday she was on Ellen and said “I have spy cameras in their room so I can see whether they are messing around or … focusing while doing virtual learning, I can call them out. I’m the voice from the ceiling coming in.”

She also said that when her kids: Honor, 12, Haven, 9, and Hayes, 3, bicker, she “can rewind and really see who hit who first.”

Invasion of privacy or smart parenting? I’m gonna say a good mix of both!

Lebron James Shares First Look At ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

LeBron James has shared the first footage from Space Jam: A New Legacy, the long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 hit movie starring Michael Jordan. A New Legacy is reportedly aiming to reboot the Space Jam franchise in the 2020s, rather than operate as a direct sequel,

Shared via his Instagram account, James wrote: “LET’S GO!!!!! @spacejammovie coming at y’all in just a few months from now! I’m so EXCITED about this project!!!”

The post includes a brief snippet of footage, which shows the LA Lakers legend stood alongside Bugs Bunny, Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit cinemas and HBO Max on July 16, HBO announced last month.

Vanessa Bryant Reminds the Media To Be Kind As The Anniversary Of Kobe & Gigi Bryant’s Death Approaches

The 41-year-old NBA icon and the 13-year-old were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26, 2020, along with six other passengers and the pilot. Kobe and Gianna, nicknamed Gigi, were survived by Vanessa and the couple’s daughters Natalia Bryant, 17, Bianka Bryant, 4, and 18-month-old Capri Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant posted on Instagram over the weekend regarding what she hopes to see from the media and just people who choose to post in the coming weeks regarding the horrific accident last year. The message she wants to get across is “Be considerate when airing or posting remembrance footage” multiple people lost family members and friends that day and we have to remember that it will always be a traumatic day for them. So be respectful.

J-Lo Claims She Has NEVER Had Botox Or Any Surgeries Done To Her Face/Skin Upon The Release Of Her New Skincare Line

At age 51, Jennifer Lopez looks pretty much exactly the same as she did 20 years ago, flawless skin not a wrinkle in sight.. So what gives? Botox? Other fillers? Cosmetic surgery? Well, J.Lo says she’s all real. On Friday, Jan. 15, the singer responded to a fan who commented on one of her Instagram selfie videos promoting her JLo Beauty line. The person told her she “definitely” has Botox.

“LOL that’s just my face!!!” Lopez wrote. “For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’.”

She added, “Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others…don’t spend your time trying to bring others down…that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!”

HOW J-LO!!! HOW!!!! TELL US YOUR SECRETS

Justin Timberlake Finally Confirms He and Jessica Biel Secretly Welcomed a Second Child Named Phineas

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel confirmed the good news, they had a baby!! Justin Timberlake was on Ellen today and shared the news with the host and also revealed that his new son’s name is Phineas.

The former NSYNC singer already has a 5-year-old son called Silas with actress Biel, whom he married in 2012

New Radicals Added To Joe Biden Inauguration Wednesday.. Kind Of Underwhelming Considering The Huge Names Announced Last Week

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden takes place outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 20.

The ceremony, which typically begins around 11 a.m. local time, will be followed by the Celebrating America television program (broadcast from 8:30 p.m. local time), featuring musical performances from a host of artists, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) website.

Hosted by Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, the 90-minute Celebrating America prime-time show will feature remarks from Biden and Harris, as well as words and performances from celebrities including Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, J-Lo, Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington, and now ‘New Radicals’… Which I mean, no offence but seems a little underwhelming after ALL those huge names were announced last week. The group is reuniting for the first time in 22 years to perform their hit ‘You Get What You Give’

The show will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS and will be streamed at BidenInaugural.org/watch and across all of the aforementioned social media channels of the PIC.