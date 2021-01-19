What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jan 19

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after nearly a year together.

Ben Affleck has had a hard time finding the right partner in his life (I mean Jennifer Garner BUT we’re hopeful that will will become a thing again in the future), him and Ana de Armas were together for about a year, the actors have split after first being linked in early 2020 while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water in New Orleans.

Apparently she broke it off because of complications, Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles. It’s sad to see thought because when Ben was with her he was SO happy and in the last few months the paparazzi photos aren’t showing a great side to him, we hope the best for him and that he doesn’t fall back into a bad place… And ends up with Jennifer Garner AGAIN.. And just the icing on the cake, Ana de Armas has further confirmed the end of that relationship with a classic end of relationship dramatic haircut.. and it looks GREAT! Check it out below Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard, Black Pumas, Lynn Manuel Miranda AND MORE Added To Biden Inauguration The list just KEEPS GOING!! So many amazing acts have been added to the already unbelievable group of celebrities set to perform at the inauguration of Joe Biden tomorrow! Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard, Black Pumas, Lynn Manuel Miranda are just a few of the names announced since yesterday morning! Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard (one of the guys from Flordia Georgia Line) are expected to sing their new song “Undivided” — together. The song features a great message of ever-more-important unity (and a parallel with Biden’s own campaign). Check out their song below!

Garth Brooks also made a statement regarding him (a republican) performing at Joe Biden’s (a democrat) inauguration:

“This is a great day in our household. This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity, this is history. And it’s an honor, this is how I get to serve this country.”

YES GARTH WE LOVE IT!

Check out the full list of performers below!

I think it’s also important to add that Trump is apparently quite upset and asking why these people didn’t want to perform at his inauguration.. Trump Will Pardon around 100 people today.. Is Joe Exotic One Of Them?

Today is not only the last day of presidency for Donald Trump but it’s also “Pardon Day” where he gets to offer clemency to dozens of people before he leaves the White House tomorrow

Apparently Trump is preparing to grant about 100 pardons and commutations, which is not the longest list of pardons by a U.S. president but it may be one of the most controversial. Former President Barack Obama had granted more than 300 pardons in his final days at the White House, mostly to people serving mandatory sentences for low-level drug offences.

However, Trump’s list includes many white collar criminals, rappers, and even a convicted eye doctor from Florida, who’s been serving time for health-care fraud. – we have not yet received the full list of pardons.

One potential pardon that everyone is sitting on the edge of their seats to hear if he actually will go free is ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic, who was put in prison for planning to murder Carol Baskin. They have asked Trump for a pardon… So I guess we’ll just have to see….

Trump is considering a final round of pardons and clemencies that may be even closer to home. As Trump continues to face legal challenges, the prospect that he may try to pardon himself, other family members or senior aides remains the subject of internal White House discussion.

Chrissy Teigen is setting the record straight against trolls who don’t approve of her grieving process

After posting a photo on Twitter saying this:

My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me 😩 he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love pic.twitter.com/1Ytejb4L6J — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2021

lots of people took that and twisted it into Chrissy saying she has nothing in her life, and haters/trolls were basically saying your rich you have everything, now you feel the need to buy a horse etc, us regular people can’t grieve that way why would you brag about it etc.. To which she responded with this:

a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did? https://t.co/AYKI37VicV — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

Chrissy Teigen was pregnant near the end of 2020 and had a stillbirth 20 weeks into her pregnancy, she has been very vocal about it on social media which she has said is both her way to grieve and also knowing that so many women go through this that it’s important to talk about. She lost a child and that is a horrible thing that no one should ever go through, let her grieve how she needs to and you do the same!!