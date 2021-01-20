What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jan 20

Kim And Kanye Drama Will Be On The Final Season Of Keeping up With The Kardashians

We knew the final season of Keeping up was going to give us ALL the drama, we just didn’t know who the spot light would be on.. but now we do. Kim and Kanye. Kim Kardashian has filmed her marriage problems with Kanye West for the final episodes of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.

The show has been running for more than a decade and is finally coming to an end after20 seasons on E! Sources say later this year the disintegration of Kim and Kanye’s marriage will feature heavily in the final storyline as they make their exit from the reality show. (Cue Kris Jenner scheming on how to make it even MORE dramatic)

The source said the Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021.

Apparently Kim and Kanye had separated and are negotiating the terms of a divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. They have four children: daughter North, 7; son Saint, 5; daughter Chicago, 3; and son Psalm, 20 months. It’s never nice to see a family split up so we do wish them and their family the best and hopefully a peaceful separation.

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE To Watch The Inauguration & All The Celebrations In The States Today.. HERE!

You can watch EVERYTHING happening today HERE!

And what is everything happening today you may ask?

Pop the champagne and enjoy!! PS ‘Swearing in Ceremony’ is on at 7am PST and the ‘Evening Programming’ is on at 5:30pm PST

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Have Called It Quits

Clare Crawley was the Bachelorette for 2 minutes in fall of 2020 and the SECOND she saw Dale Moss she said “I just met my husband”… well that was also true for about 5 minutes. The 2 hit it off on The Bachelorette and he proposed about 2 weeks into the show while all the other guys just sat there like a bunch of rejects. So Clare and Dale left the show engaged and Tayshia took over as Bachelorette, and all was well….

UNTIL YESTERDAY… Dale posted to Instagram saying:

Apparently there were some issues with Dales family getting along with Clare but I think this is just a sign that CLARE, YOU NEED A MAN WHO ISN’T ON TV…. Regardless, it is sad and we hope that both of them find the happiness and love that they need!

Did Joe Exotic Get One Of Trumps 143 Pardons Yesterday? NOPE! But He was Prepped With A Limo and Hair Stylist On Call Just Incase

One name missing in U.S. President Donald Trump’s 143 pardons is “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

His team was so confident in a pardon that they’d readied a celebratory limousine and a hair and wardrobe team to whisk away the zookeeper-turned-reality-TV-star, who is now serving a 22-year federal prison sentence in Texas. But he wasn’t on the list announced Wednesday morning.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. Baskin was not harmed.

Looks like there will be NO ‘Tiger King Season 2’.. Unless it’s taped in prison

Macklemore Released A Freestyle Song ‘Trumps Over’ This Morning

Macklemore famous for his hit song ‘Thrift Shop’ released a freestyle this morning called ‘Trump’s Over’ and we are LOVING IT! Take a listen to the genius rap below!!

**EXPLICIT LANGUAGE**

Here is his hit song ‘Thrift Shop ‘