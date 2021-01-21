Inaguration Celebrations, Bernie Sanders, Kim K DRAMA & More – What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jan 21

Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and SO MANY MORE Perform At ‘Celebrating America’ Last Night & They Killed It!

‘Celebrating America’ was a 90 minute special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. The special was hosted by Tom Hanks who was obviously FREEZING in a suit jacket and tie in the middle of the night in Washington DC IN THE MIDDLE OF JANUARY

But now to some of the performances..

Justin Timberlake performed ‘Better Days’ with Ant Clemons, it almost looked like a music video and was SO WELL DONE

The Foo Fighters shouted out teachers before performing ‘Times Like These’

Demi Lovato showed off her new pixie cut and performed ‘Lovely Day’ with footage of health care workers singing and dancing along in the background

John Legend performed ‘Feeling Good’ in the freezing cold and of course nailed it

And Katy Perry closed the show with her hit ‘Firework’ accompanied by fireworks that lit up the sky

You can watch the full 90 minute special below!

Bernie Sanders Meme Is The Best Thing On The Internet

Yesterday Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, Kamala Harris made history being the first WOMAN & the first WOMAN OF COLOUR to be Vice President and yet.. Bernie Sanders is the one making headlines. Bernie Sanders was pictured at the inauguration sitting in a chair by himself, hunched over in a green parka with knit gloves and the internet couldn’t get enough of it! He became the meme of 2021 and people were photoshopping him into their photos and also making headlines over the original photo, heres a few examples.. including our own:

S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication pic.twitter.com/072HdazRUi — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 21, 2021

Bernie with the major “freezing soccer parent waiting for this blowout game to be over” vibes pic.twitter.com/wmdsSHtl6O — SoccerGirlProblems® (@SoccerGrlProbs) January 21, 2021

22 year old poet Amanda Gorman Stole The Show At The Inauguration Yesterday

Yesterday inauguration celebration was filled with so many amazing artists, but someone who many of us didn’t know before yesterday absolutely stole the show, Amanda Gorman. She’s only 22 and managed to captivate the nation on a day when the U-S made history by swearing-in its first woman as vice-president. Gorman performed her poem “The Hill We Climb,” which featured everything from Bible scriptures, to the words of U-S President Kennedy and civil rights martyr Martin Luther King – and a little bit from the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” It also featured a verse about the riot at the Capitol two weeks earlier. It read:

“We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than

share it, Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy. And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, It can never be permanently defeated.“

Gorman’s poem won praise from the new president, Joe Biden, as well as from former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama. Gorman says she wants to be president herself one day.

She also wrote 2 books that are on pre sale right now and BOTH OF THEM ARE AT #1!! She is KILLING it and we are HERE FOR IT!

Check out her poem below!

Kim Kardashian Is Living Her Best Life In Paradise In The Middle Of A Pandemic

At the start of the pandemic, Kim was criticized for mixing with other households and attending family gatherings. Then, back in October, she found herself the subject of a huge backlash after traveling to a private island with 40 friends and family members to celebrate her birthday.

Kim was widely criticized for both taking the trip and flaunting it on social media, with many fans suggesting it showed how out of touch she was with the majority of the population who are experiencing grief, financial struggles, and separation from family members.

Well, the same accusations are being leveled against Kim again after she posted a photo of herself hanging out by a pool on Tuesday — the same day that the US recorded 400,000 people’s deaths from COVID — alongside a caption using lyrics from the 2015 Jeremih song “Paradise.”

LOTS of people were angry, many tweeting thing like”

“It may be paradise for you but not for the 400,000 dead from COVID,”

“That’s right, people suffering and you showing off and bragging. Well done,”

“When you have nothing to offer to the world but you still get paid for doing nothing, of course life is paradise,”

“Read the room Kim,” said another fan. “Your country is suffering.” She’s in hot water to say the least.. but I mean this is who Kim Kardashian is, she has SO MUCH money and our lives can not be realistically compared to hers… can we blame her for that?

Chrissy Teigen is the ONLY celeb followed by President Joe Bidden on Twitter and she was SO EXCITED

Joe Biden is starting off his presidency by following some very important people on Twitter, including Chrissy Teigen. She was among the handful of Twitter accounts — and the only person not affiliated with the White House — to be followed by the @POTUS handle on Wednesday after it was turned over to Biden’s team following his inauguration. HOW did Chrissy get the follow? Well you might remember that Donald Trump BLOCKED her from being able to interact or even see the Presidents tweets, so, she just asked Joe Biden

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021 Not only did she get unblocked BUT she got the follow too!