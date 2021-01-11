What’s Trending With Scooter & Jac – January 11

A ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot Is HAPPENING With The Original Cast Minus One..
Donald Trump Has Been OFFICIALLY Banned From Twitter & Other Social Media Apps FOR LIFE
TWITTER RELEASED THIS STATEMENT:
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.
In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.
However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.’
Here are all the social media apps that have banned Donald Trump so far:
REDDIT, TWITCH, SHOPIFY, TWITTER, GOOGLE, YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, SNAPCHAT, TIKTOK, APPLE, DISCORD, PINTEREST & STRIPE
Jeopardy Paid Tribute To Alex Trebek On Friday – The Final Show That Trebek Taped Before Passing Away
Trebek died Nov. 8 at age 80 but had pre-taped several weeks of shows that have continued to air. He kept working for nearly two years after his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer, remaining in place at the podium where he had become an institution since starting in 1984. The show will continue next week with a series of interim hosts, starting with veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings.
Olivia Wilde Broke Up With Jason Sedukis & Is Now Dating Harry Styles!
Olivia Wilde ended her engagement to fiancé Jason Sudeikis after she formed a connection with Harry Styles and apparently Sedukis is devastated by it!
Now this is just sources speaking.. to give you a little background Olivia and Jason have been engaged for 7 years and have 2 kids together (I imagine Harry wasn’t the reason they broke up but more so just growing apart after 7 years… but let’s be real.. NOT A BAD REBOUND OLIVIA)
And just to put the age range in perceptive – Harry Styles is 26, Olivia Wilde is 36, and Jason Sedukis is 45.. No hate here cause the heart wants what the heart wants, but we are also hearing that the engagement was called off early last year, and Harry was in no way the reason for their split. So we don’t for sure know the background but there has been photo evidence of Harry and Olivia out and about together holding hands so we know THAT for sure
Michael B Jordan Is Instagram Official With Lori Harvey
People magazine’s reigning “Sexiest Man Alive” seems to have confirmed he’s in a relationship. Michael B. Jordan shared photos over the weekend on his verified Instagram account of himself and Lori Harvey, including one of the pair gazing at each other with twinkle lights in the background.