What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jeff Bezos Goes To Space, Justin Bieber Trolling Us, Prince Harry Memoir

Eva Longoria Is The Next Celeb To Release Her Own Tequila

Just when you thought there was no agave left for another celebrity tequila brand, Eva Longoria is jumping into the booze biz

Apparently Eva Longoria is partnering up to launch a new brand in August that “has spoken proudly of her heritage” and has “authentic Mexican roots, straight from the heart of Jalisco.”

The move comes on the heels of endless celebs, from George Clooney, Bryan Cranston, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kendall Jenner and so many more..

Jeff Bezos & 3 Other Successfully Go To Space & Back In 11 Minutes

Jeff Bezos is putting his money and his ass, quite literally, on the line for his Blue Origin aerospace company’s first crewed mission into space. His fellow astronauts are Jeff’s brother, Mark Bezos, test pilot Wally Funk and recent HS grad Oliver Daemen.

Wally Funk is the oldest women to ever go to space at the age of 82. She has always dreamed of it and almost had the opportunity in her 20’s but got turned down because she was a woman. LOOK AT HER NOW! (click HERE to read her story)The capsule took off from a remote area near Van Horn, Texas, about 2 hours southeast of El Paso. It landed in the Texas desert, after being slowed by parachutes. Watch the full thing below!

Justin Bieber Is Trolling The Internet Calling Him & Wife Hailey ‘Mom & Dad’

Fans went wild wondering whether Justin and Hailey were parents-to-be after Bieber posted a black-and-white photo of the duo Monday alongside the caption “Mom and dad.”

“Baby on the way?” one fan wondered, another asking the pair to clarify, “[WHAT DO YOU MEAN] MOM AND DAD?”

Turns out, it was all one big misunderstanding, as Baldwin was quick to clarify…: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) THAT’S WHAT WE CALL A TROLL JUSTIN!!! Although a Bieber baby WOULD be so adorable

Prince Harry Writing A Memoir.. Look Out Royal Family

Prince Harry is getting at least $20 million upfront to publish his memoirs — with the very same über-publisher that gave Barack and Michelle Obama a $65 million book deal.

Harry has been secretly writing a memoir for nearly a year and has now sold it to Penguin Random House. While the renegade royal said Monday he will be donating all the proceeds to charity, it’s yet to be made clear whether he will keep the multimillion advance — believed to be at least $20 million, according to publishing insiders.

Meanwhile, we’re told that Harry’s co-writer, power ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer, is getting at least $1 million as an advance.

LOTS of money being tossed around, I just want the drama!!! Lets hear it all!

Joshua Jackson Reveals Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed to Him on New Year’s Eve

Joshua Jackson was on Jimmy Fallon & revealed his wife proposed to him on a beach on New Year’s Eve and it’s SO DARN SWEET! Listen to the full thing below!