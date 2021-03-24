What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jennifer Aniston Is Dating WHO?! Justin Bieber Says NO Hand Tattoos, Orlando Blooms Responds To Going Viral & MORE!

Apparently Jennifer Aniston May Have A Man In Her Life.. NOT A New One, But Also Not Brad Pitt. Which Ex Are Fans Speculating That Jen May Be Dating AGAIN??

Could Jennifer nniston & JOHN MAYER be hanging out again? Fans seem to think so… John Mayer posted to Tik Tok to tease a song from his upcoming album and in the video he is snuggling with a pup that looks VERY similar to Jennifer Anistons dog.. See for yourself below!

Could it be true? Only time will tell, but personally, I LOVE this combo..

Justin Bieber Reveals Why He Will Never Get Hand Tattoos

Justin Bieber has opened up about healing, personal growth and his spirituality many times through his music over the years, but what fans may not know is that his tattoos are a reflection of his journey.

During an interview with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up, Bieber mentioned he may get a small tattoo of a peach to signify his new song, “Peaches” featuring GIVEŌN and Daniel Caesar, off his new album ‘Justice’ (song posted blow.. IT’S SO GOOD!)

BUT he revealed why he wouldn’t get any tattoos on his hands, he’s fine with them everywhere else (including his neck) but NOT his hands: “Maybe I’ll get like a small peach on my body somewhere, I promised myself I didn’t want to get tattoos on my hands and so I don’t think I’m going to get tattoos on my hands. Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don’t know, I just — but that’s really one of my only places left or my feet or my legs.” I mean he’s Justin Bieber so we already know he has tattoos everywhere but I get what he’s saying!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Orlando Bloom Responds To His Morning Routine Going Viral

Orlando Bloom is going viral for an article he had in The Sunday Times where he talked about his morning routine which is SO Hollywood/LA style & social media called him out for it..

In the article he started with breakfast and said:

“I like to earn my breakfast, so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It’s all quite LA, really. Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots.”

Then he said when he DOES actually eat breakfast he said he usually opts for porridge with a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips. Continuing on saying: “I’m 90 percent plant-based, so I’ll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month, I sometimes look at a cow and think, that’s the most beautiful thing ever. At some point in time we’ll look back and not be able to believe we used to eat meat.” NOW.. Social media is having some fun with these comments and apparently so are Blooms friends and family. The star was on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show With Sky and spoke about the internet’s reaction saying: “Don’t start!” he said with a laugh “I’ve been the running joke of just about everybody between my friend groups and families—when you read that out loud!” Here are some of the hilarious responses from the internet: #OrlandoBloom having brain octane powders and magical snakes for breakfast and I'm trying to locate 'Cadbury's Creme Egg' in the breakfast section of my calorie tracker — Alex Spear (@alexspearwriter) March 21, 2021 I like to earn my breakfast,so tumble out of bed minutes before work, make a pint of iced coffee with oat milk, guzzled in 1 before belching like an absolute beast.I then feed cats and sit in my pyjamas all day, attending zoom meetings for work with bra less abandon #OrlandoBloom pic.twitter.com/uMTlxshTLj — EJ (@ejtheginger) March 21, 2021 Including a few more: “Good morning to everyone except Orlando Bloom’s brain octane oil,” “I one day hope I find someone who looks at me the way Orlando Bloom looks at cows.” “This is so LA” “Did Gwyneth Paltrow write this??”

Netflix Is Releasing Shows Weekly Instead Of All At Once AND WE HATE IT

The Hollywood Reporter has released an article that is going to cause protest amongst the Netflix community.. NETFLIX IS UN-BINGEING A COUPLE OF ITS UNSCRIPTED SERIES Netflix is apparently rolling out the second season of both The Circle, and Too Hot to Handle and will roll out over several weeks as the streamer looks to a longer period to engage viewers….

There’s an April premiere date for the second season of The Circle, and season two of Too Hot to Handle will follow in June. Rather than the usual all-at-once release, however, Netflix will roll each show out over several weeks…. WHY!!!! We want them all at once!

There’s Over 500 Signatures On A Petition To Remove Dr. Oz As Guest Host On Jeopardy – And Those Signatures Alone Are Just PREVIOUS CONTESTANTS

A group of former Jeopardy! competitors issued a lengthy letter to executive producers in protest to remove Dr.Oz as guest host of the show following Alex Trebek‘s death.

So far “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings, executive producer Mike Richards, journalist Katie Couric have guest hosted on the show. Future guest hosts include CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Bill Whitaker and actress Mayim Bialik.

The petition which has more than 500 people what have signed it has resurfaced as Dr.Oz prepared to take the podium this Monday to fill in as host. Here is what the petition read:

“It has been exciting to see Jeopardy! feature an increasingly diverse pool of contestants over the past few years. We are excited to see this diversity of talent expand to the guest host pool, with guest hosts such as Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, to name a few. And as a large, diverse group of people, there is very little that a large group of Jeopardy! contestants can agree upon. But when we heard that Dr. Mehmet Oz was slated to be a guest host, agreement came quickly — we were opposed.”

Basically they feel that he stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for,” including “facts and knowledge.

… DRAMA! We don’t think it’ll do anything at this point since he is already guest hosting but we heard some viewers are just choosing to boycott his time on there.

Taylor Swift Is Releasing An Unheard Song (From The Vault) Off Of Her Upcoming ‘Fearless (Taylors Version)’ Tomorrow At Midnight

Taylor Swift is RE-RECORDING all of her old albums & is also gracing us with NEW old music… She is releasing songs that she had wrote for her previous albums but were never relalsed. USually an artist records tons of songs and then narrows down which ones make it into the album. Well now we are getting those stragler songs and it’s so exciting!

The song that she is releasing tomorrow at midnight is going to appear on her upcoming album ‘Fearless (Taylors Version)’ and is called ‘You All Over Me (From The Vault)’ with background vocals sung by Maren Morris. The most exciting thing about this is that we are getting new music from 2008 Taylor Swift!!