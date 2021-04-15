What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jlo & Arod Have Officially Split Up, New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Out and MORE

Jlo & Arod Have Officially Split Up – See Their Joint Statement Here
After rumor’s swirled a few months ago that Jlo & Arod had split up the couple revealed they are working on their relationship but they aren’t seperated. Well now, they have officially announced they are in fact separated. They’ve called of the wedding and released a statement saying:
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
We hope they best for both of them and their families, and are WEIRDLY affected by this. I feel like one of their kids right now 😢
We are so happy for Colton Underwood finally being able to live openly as his true self! Yesterday he announced on Good Morning America that he is gay and he’s “the happiest he’s ever been in his life.”
Of course many people on social media were curious what the winner of his season of The Bachelor, and now ex girlfriend, Cassie Randolph has to say about it. The two ended in 2020 and not on good times. Cassie filed a restraining order after Colton supposedly attached a tracking device to her car, continuously called her family and friends & would show up to her house at all hours of the night. They are no longer in communication since settling the restraining order behind the scenes and a source has now said that
Cassie is “still processing” her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood coming out as gay on Wednesday “She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on GMA doing a tell-all, to be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet. Post-breakup was an emotional journey for her and it was painful at times, she has taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness.”
Well hopefully now they are both in strong places to move on and find the happiness they both deserve
New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Out… Yeah we said that.. NINE!
As if the previous 8 weren’t enough, oh and of course the addition Hobbs & Shaw spin offs. Now we have the 2 official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 and to be honest… I’m still excited for it. Check the trailer out below!