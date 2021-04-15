What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Jlo & Arod Have Officially Split Up, New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Out and MORE

Jlo & Arod Have Officially Split Up – See Their Joint Statement Here

After rumor’s swirled a few months ago that Jlo & Arod had split up the couple revealed they are working on their relationship but they aren’t seperated. Well now, they have officially announced they are in fact separated. They’ve called of the wedding and released a statement saying:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

We hope they best for both of them and their families, and are WEIRDLY affected by this. I feel like one of their kids right now 😢

Kyra Sedgwick Was Never Invite Back To Tom Cruise’s House Because She Accidentally Pushed The ‘Panic’ Button While Exploring His Home

Actress Kyra Sedgwick was on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and told Barrymore a story about attending a party filled with movie stars at Tom Cruise’s house about 30 years ago.

Sedgwick says this was around the time she had starred in the 1989 film “Born on the Fourth of July” with Cruise and her husband, Kevin Bacon, had filmed “A Few Good Men” with him.

“I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner. We got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, because she was in [A Few Good Men]. Rob Reiner was there, it was a flow, and Nicole [Kidman] was there. It was one of those nights that I often don’t get invited to. There was this, like, fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantel. I was like, ‘Oh what is that little button? So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous.” She asked him what she has just pressed, “He goes, ‘That’s the panic button,'” Sedgwick said. “And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom. I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something.”

First off, how cool is that to have a panic button in your home, and why is Kyra Sedgwick ALL OF US! Whenever there is a button without a label, OF COURSE WE HAVE TO PUSH IT.

Check out the full interview below!

Cassie Randolph Didn’t Know Ex Boyfriend Colton Underwood Was Gay And Found Out The Same Way We Did.. Good Morning America

We are so happy for Colton Underwood finally being able to live openly as his true self! Yesterday he announced on Good Morning America that he is gay and he’s “the happiest he’s ever been in his life.”

Of course many people on social media were curious what the winner of his season of The Bachelor, and now ex girlfriend, Cassie Randolph has to say about it. The two ended in 2020 and not on good times. Cassie filed a restraining order after Colton supposedly attached a tracking device to her car, continuously called her family and friends & would show up to her house at all hours of the night. They are no longer in communication since settling the restraining order behind the scenes and a source has now said that

Cassie is “still processing” her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood coming out as gay on Wednesday “She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on GMA doing a tell-all, to be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet. Post-breakup was an emotional journey for her and it was painful at times, she has taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness.”

Well hopefully now they are both in strong places to move on and find the happiness they both deserve

New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Out… Yeah we said that.. NINE!

As if the previous 8 weren’t enough, oh and of course the addition Hobbs & Shaw spin offs. Now we have the 2 official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 and to be honest… I’m still excited for it. Check the trailer out below!