What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Justin Bieber Sang A New Song On Tiny Desk Concert, Zack Snyder Justice League Is Out Now On HBO Max & MORE

Justin Bieber Was On ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ And Performed An Unreleased Song ‘Peaches’ From His Upcoming Album ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber is releasing a new album tomorrow called Justice, there are 16 songs in total, 4 have b4een released: ‘Holy’, ‘Hold On’, ‘Anyone’ & ‘Lonely’. Well we got our first listen at a NEW song that has not yet been released called ‘Peaches’, Justin performed it during his Tiny Desk Concert and I LOVE IT! (The new song starts at 3:20)

Jlo & ARod turn on the PDA In The Dominican: ‘We’re Doing Great’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spending some quality time together. Amid rumors over the weekend that the two had split after four years together, the former New York Yankee flew to the Dominican Republic to be with the 51-year-old entertainer.

Lopez, who is currently filming her movie, Shotgun Wedding, and Rodriguez were photographed kissing and cozying up. In the snaps shared by Daily Mail, Lopez is lounging outside of her room in a white robe as she’s greeted by her fiancé. He then takes off his face mask and gives her a number of kisses. They are also seen sitting at a patio table together and looking at a laptop.

The photos come after a source said the pair is “still engaged,” adding, “like all couples experience, they are having some difficulties.” The source added their kids hope they can work things out.

Zack Snyder Justice League Is Out Now On HBO Max

After years of anticipation and fan-led campaigns, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max. The thrilling DC superhero flick arrives three and a half years after the Joss Whedon-completed version landed in theaters, and the “Snyder cut” premieres as an HBO Max exclusive.

S enjoy tis upcoming raining weekend and watch the highly anticipated 4 HOUR film..

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Still Making Headlines For Grammys Performance, Many Aren’t Happy

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are being compared to the likes of Pepe Le Pew and Dr. Seuss after their Grammy night performance of “WAP” prompted dozens of heated — and sometimes amusing — complaints to the FCC.

Based on the 80 or so reviews… A Colorado viewer groused it was “as if they were dancing in a strip club.” Whic I mean yeah Cardi danced on a pole, but hey! She was feeling herself and looked good doing it. Men don’t get hate for dinging about sex and dancing with their shirt off so why can’t women do it too? Well apparently that’s a very unpopular opinion In many of the FCC complaints, uncovered by WFAA in Dallas, wardrobe was a big issue … particularly for an Idaho viewer who called their outfits “absolutely disgusting” — while a Texas critic said Megan was “barely dressed in a thong You can watch the performance below:

James Corden Made A Parody Of Silk Sonics ‘Leave The Door Open’… ‘Leave The TV On’

James Corden wants all eyes on him and NO other late night show.. Give him all the ratings! Check out his Parody of ‘Leave The Door Open’