What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kanye West Reveals What He Wants Out Of A GF, Sex & The City Revival May End With Carrie & Aidan Together AND MORE!

Kanye West Wants His Next Relationship To Be With An Artist

Kanye West is currently going through a divorce from Kim Kardashian and he’s already thinking about his next relationship, and apparently he wants it to be “with an artist and a creative person,” a source says “they can speak the same language to each other.”

Now if you don’t remember Kanye West, once declared himself one of the best of all time: “I am Michelangelo. I am Picasso. I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact.”

SO whoever his next partner is.. They’re gonna have a lot to live up to apparently

Jlo & Arod – Who Gets The Engagement Ring Following Split? They probably don’t care

Jlo hasn’t given up her $1.8 mil dollar engagement ring yet but we figure she’s already lost it amongst the other millions of dollars with of jewelry she has. I mean yes to us, we would lock that for safe keeping until we die. Jl & Arod, they probably don’t care who ends up with it..

James Franco & Anne Hathaway Were The SECOND Pick As Hosts For The Oscars Back In 2011… First Pick Was Justin Timberlake

Writters of the Oscars have revealed some information behind one of the worst Oscar hosting gigs we’ve seen…. James Franco & Anne Hathaway

“It was like the world’s most uncomfortable blind date between the cool rocker stoner kid and the adorable theater camp cheerleader, Anne made herself readily available. I went to her house and worked on the script and she was on a bunch of conference calls and responding to emails and was a great collaborator,” said one of the writers, noting that he oversaw the production.

Franco, however, was balancing his acting career and taking doctoral classes at Yale University while also earning a master’s degree at New York University and teaching at Columbia College Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Franco and Hathaway were chosen to appeal to a younger audience, it was revealed that Justin Timberlake was one of the show’s initial choices for the gig.

“I had been writing with Justin and I remember the producers said to me, ‘Do you want to do a soft ask if he’d host the Oscars? He said that he’d love to do it, but he thought it was a year too early for him. He wanted to wait until after The Social Network had gone through an awards season.”

And then we ended up with this:

There’s A Chance That Aidan and Carrie End Up Together In The Sex & The City Revival

During an interview John Corbett was asked about the HBO Max revival of Sex And The City and he revealed some juicy information!

“I’m going to do the show.”

Calling the news personally “very exciting” he said of the cast and crew:

“I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

However, he teased even more — this is NOT a cameo! He’s actually a Big part of the revival plot as he revealed he’s in multiple episodes of the show:

“I think I might be in quite a few.”

There was also rumor that BIG won’t be back for this limited series so who knows! Anything is possible!

The show was teased to air this Spring but no official date has been set.

Steve-O From Jackass Poured HOT SAUCE In His Eyes On ‘Hot Ones’

It just doesn’t stop for this guy.. He literally hurts himself for money and it isn’t stopping with age. The guy is now 46 years old and pouring BURNING HOT HOT SAUCE IN HIS EYEBALL!!!! WHY?! No one asked for that!!

Hot Ones is a program on YouTube that’s set up in an interview structure but throughout the interview you eat wings drenched in different levels of hot sauce…. Check Out Steve-O destroy his eye below! (21:30 to see it in action)

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux May Be Divorced But They Still Facetime And Keep In Touch

Aniston and Theroux got together in 2011 and their split six years later has been the subject of much speculation, with rumors that it was prompted by both of them wanting to live in different places, something which he addressed in the recent interview with Esquire.

“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” he explained. “People create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

Theroux also spoke about what their relationship is like now, explaining that despite their split they have “remained friends,” adding, “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

He continued, “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally,” he added.

Check out the full interview HERE