What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kelly Clarkson’s Son Steals The Show New Music From Ed Sheeran, Kacey Musgraves, Alicia Keys & MORE!

Kelly Clarkson’s Son Interrupts Chris Martin Singing ‘Yellow’ To Announce He Needs To Go To The Washroom

In a preview clip for Season 3 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Kelly Clarkson’s 5-year-old son Remington hilariously interrupted Coldplay front man Chris Martin while he was performing. As shown in the short video, Martin was singing a sweet acoustic version of “Yellow” while sitting alongside Clarkson, her son Remington and her daughter River, 7. Remington suddenly chimed in mid-song to alert everyone that he had to use the restroom. SO CUTE, so funny! We’ll have to see what happened next when “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Season 3 premieres September 13.

Bridgerton Is Presenting “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience”

Beginning early next year, Netflix will welcome “Bridgerton” fans to “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” a live, interactive event touring cities the world over.

The event begins its promenade across the globe this winter, with early stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Montreal. Additional cities will be announced at a later date, but the streamer put the number of cities set to receive a visit in the dozens.

Guiding participants through the “immersive show” will be the voice of the mysterious Lady Whistledown. As visitors progress through the evening, they’ll “relive and participate in much-loved moments from Netflix and Shondaland’s hit series,” all accompanied by a live string quartet, which will play selections from the show’s memorable, pop-influenced soundtrack.

Attendees will pay a visit to “Madame Delacroix’s modiste to get fitted for the occasion,” pose for a “portrait” at a Regency Painting Studio and make an appearance before the Queen, “to try and win Her Majesty’s favor.”

And of course, there will be dancing.

Tickets for “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” go on sale Thursday, Sept. 16, and start at US $49/CAD $45 per ticket. Netflix and Shondaland are encouraging fans to sign up for the waitlist in advance of the sale date, as quantities will be limited.

NEW MUSIC: Ed Sheeran, Kacey Musgraves & Alicia Keys

Kacey Musgraves released her new album Starcrossed! It’s so great & it even came with 2 music videos, check out some of our favs from it below!

Alicia Keys released a new song ‘Lala’ ft Swae Lee – check it out below!

Ed Sheeran released his 3rd single off his upcoming album equals, the song is called ‘Shivers’, check it out below! The album is coming out October 29!

And incase that isn’t enough, Lil Nas X is releasing is highly anticipated album ‘Montero’ Sep 17, and Coldplay is releasing their album ‘Music of the Spheres’!

Demi Lovato Reveals First Trailer For UFO/Alien Hunting Series ‘Unidentified’

The singer is now adding “UFO/alien hunter” to their list of achievements, thanks to the new Peacock-original series, “Unidentified with Demi Lovato.”

In the trailer released Thursday, the 29-year-old states, “I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree. My goal is to find out what really happened.”

Now the self-proclaimed “UFO experiencer” is embarking on a journey with their sister, Dallas Lovato, and best friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery, to ferret out the truth in “Unidentified.”

This four-part investigative docuseries follows Lovato, who identifies as non-binary, and company into the desert, where they consult with leading experts, investigate eyewitness encounters, uncover government documents and conduct tests to search for the truth about UFOs.

“Unidentified with Demi Lovato” endeavors to watch her do just that when it premieres on Peacock Sept. 30.

Check out the trailer below!

Kayley Cuoco Will Not Pay Spousal Support To Ex Husband.. It’s In The Prenup Baby

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook had ended their marriage when they announced their breakup Labor Day weekend. In a joint statement, the couple confirmed that the split was a mutual decision made “through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another.”

Apparently the actress has asked the court to deny spousal support to her ex, technically, to either of the parties, but we all know who has the 100 million dollar net worth…

This development apparently should not come as a surprise to her equestrian ex, as a source close to the 35-year-old told Us Weekly that Kaley “has [an] ironclad prenup in place.” In other words, Karl knew exactly what he was signing up for if he was going to sign divorce papers.

Now apparently there’s some rumors about a potential interest between Kayley and her current co star Pete Davidson… This could get interesting