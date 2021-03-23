What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Kylie Jenner Clears The Air, Prince Harry Is a Working Man Now, Ellen’s Ratings WAY Down, Demi Lovato Documentary OUT TODAY & More!

Kylie Jenner Clears The Air Over Go Fund Me Backlash

Kylie Jenner has responded to the backlash she received after donating $5,000 to a former employees Go Fund Me page and posting the link for others to donate to if they wanted to help.

Samuel Rauda, who is a makeup artist and has worked with many celebrities including Kylie Jenner back in the day, was injured in a serious car accident accident on March 14. As a result, he’s raked up quite a bit of medical expenses, with his GoFundMe page currently setting a goal of $120,000.

Many took to social media to hate on Kylie for ONLY donating $5,000.. WHY wouldn’t she just pay for everything when she has the money too especially if this person is a friend. WELL Kylie has finally cleared the air saying:

Now can all the trolls out there rest easy or is there more hating to be done?!

Ellen DeGeneres TV Ratings NOT Looking So Good

Ellen DeGeneres was able to hold onto her long-running daytime-television show amid allegations the show was produced amid a toxic work environment, those allegations certainly cost her. According to Nielsen ratings, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost over a million viewers since its 18th season debuted on September 21, 2020.

Per a report in The New York Times, the Ellen show has averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months down 2.6 million in the same period last year. That’s about 43% decline in viewership for the daytime series, placing it well under competition like Dr. Phil (2.5 million viewers) and Live With Kelly and Ryan (2.7 million viewers)—and more in line with shows from daytime-television newbies like The Kelly Clarkson Show (1.3 million viewers) and Tamron Hall Show (1.1 million viewers)

Sounds like retirement may come sooner than expected..

Prince Harry Has A New Job!

Prince Harry is expanding beyond the palace and has a NEW role to his name.

Harry will become chief impact officer of coaching and mental health company BetterUp Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives, proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.” -Prince Harry

Prince Harry, 36, also revealed that he has been using the company’s resources for a couple of months. “I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable,” he said.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux, who was introduced to Harry last fall through a mutual friend, called the position a “meaningful and meaty role.” Although details of Prince Harry’s employment, including compensation, were not discussed, Robichaux added that would be joining the company’s leadership team as an “officer of the corporation.” In a blog post on the app’s website, Harry wrote, “I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us. Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance. What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.”

Oscars No Host

Demi Lovato Documentary Out Today, Cover Of Paper, & New Song Coming with Ariana Grande

It sounds like 2021 has been a GOOD year for Demi Lovato, she is finding & expressing her true self & surrounding herself with positive and loving people. Not to mention she’s releasing a documentary, music & on the cover of Paper Magazine… WOW!

Her highly anticipated documentary ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil’ will be out on YouTube at noon today! Check out the trailer below!

Demi is also on the cover of PAPER magazine and looks AMAZING! Demi dove into how she feels she resonates with the saying ‘California Sober’: “I think the term that I best identify with is ‘California sober, I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don’t want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them, because it might not. I am cautious to say that, just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, I don’t think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too.”

Read the full article HERE and check out her cover shots below!

And lastly, Demi Lovato is releasing a NEW SONG with Ariana Grande called ‘The Art Of Starting Over’ which will be out April 2

Someone Found SHRIMP TAILS & MORE In Their Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal… EW!

A guy claims he found the tail end of some shrimp in his cereal…

Writer/Producer Jensen Karp documented what he claims was a gross morning breakfast session Monday, posting pics of various artifacts he says he found inside his new box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. He says he found shrimp tails in there … 2 of them be exact!!!

Jensen started by asking Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account why there were apparently shrimp shells in his just-unsealed box.. which sparked quite a journey of what he describes as excuses and gaslighting. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, at first, responded by apologizing and asking for more details… while also offering a new box as a quick remedy. Then, they claimed, upon further examination, its quality control team came to the conclusion that they weren’t shrimp tails… but simply large, dried-up sugar clumps! UHM WHAT?! Jensen, didn’t seem to accept that answer… as he posted close-up shots of the alleged shrimp tails. He claims he went digging even further and found more gross stuff… including a small piece of string and tiny specks of black gunk on some of the cereal. General Mills responded to TMZ and it sounds like they’re saying whatever Jensen discovered here did NOT happen on their watch or on their grounds… Some people are even saying it sounds like a mouse or RAT got into the bag and brought the shrimp and the black is rat poo… EXCUSE ME WHILE I NEVER EAT CEREAL AGAIN

https://twitter.com/JensenKarp/status/1374108037376483331

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021