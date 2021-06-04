What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – McLovin Is 40!! Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Divorce, Paw Patrol Movie Trailer & MORE!

McLovin Turned 40 Years Old!! Do You Feel Old Yet?!

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera may have been the stars of 2007’s Superbad, but arguably the movie’s biggest scene stealer was Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s Fogell. Actually, you probably know the character by a different name: McLovin. That’s the weird name Fogell picked out for his fake ID in his quest to buy liquor as a high schooler, and today actually marks McLovin’s 40th birthday. So Seth Rogen, who also appeared in Superbad, decided to commemorate the big “milestone.”

Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old) pic.twitter.com/6E4Qa2tVQi — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 3, 2021

SUCH A FUNNY MOVIE & Iconic name. McLovin was 25 in the movie and is now celebrating his 40th birthday… HAPPY BIRTHDAY MCLOVIN!

Tom Cruise Has To Isolate After 10 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Set Of Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise is reportedly “fuming” after cast and crew members on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the actor to self-isolate this week.

The action star was exposed while filming a nightclub scene with four dancers and 10 set workers, who later tested positive. Because Cruise, 58, was standing within “meters” of the crew, he also has to monitor symptoms and avoid contact with others.

“The whole shooting crew, about 60 people, have all had to self-isolate for 14 days,” the Sun’s source added. “It’s going to badly affect filming and they’ll be playing catch-up when they finally come back.”

… Now if you remember the last time Tom Cruise was in the news it was because he was yelling at his staff for breaking COVID protocol and threatening to fire them… Yeah I don’t think this is going to end well

Kim Kardashian Talks Publicly About Failed Marriage To Kanye West

Kim Kardashian hasn’t said much about her divorce from Kanye West but it seems like we’re going to learn a lot more after tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With The KArdashians. The sisters take a trip to Lake Tahoe, and Kim gets snippy over some cookies left out for them in the cabin. Khloé Kardashian is quick to defend her big sis in a confessional, knowing it has nothing to do with the cookies. Check out the clip below! (Starts at 1:47)

New John Mayer Song ‘Last Train Home’

John Mayer released a new song called ‘Last Train Home’ off his upcoming album ‘Sob Rock’. The album will be out July 16, take a listen below!

Sound familiar?? Play ‘Africa’ by Toto… LOTS of similarities, but we still love it John

Paw Patrol Has Released A Trailer For Their Highly Anticipated Movie

Paw Patrol has released a trailer for the official movie and it looks pretty stinken CUTE! It’ll be out August 20! Watch the trailer below!

Silk Sonic Released A Jingle.. Not A Song.. A Jingle For Bruno Mars Rum

Silk Sonic has been TEASING us ever since ‘Leave The Door Open’ and they CONTINUE to do so. Bruno Mars and Anderson Pakk teamed up to create a group called Silk Sonic, where apparently they were going to release an album. Well we’ve gotten one song over multiple months and instead of another song we get a ‘jingle’ for Bruno Mars RUM company… GIVE US THE MUSIC