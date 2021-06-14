What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Meghan Markles Dad Is At It Again, A-Rod Back With An Ex Too? The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer OUT NOW & MORE

Meghan Markles Dad Says That Oprah Is USING THEM….. No Buddy That’s You

Thomas Markle appeared on Australia’s ’60 Minutes’ and claimed Oprah took advantaged of a “weakened” Prince Harry to build her own network. He said, “I have things to say. Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think is playing Harry and Meghan,” adding, “I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she’s taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television.”

…WHO ARE YOU TO TALK, Thomas Markle was famously caught being paid to stage paparazzi’s photos of him getting ready for the royal wedding for money. Since then Meghan has pushed her father out of her life as he continued to accept interviews about his daughter for money..

He went on to say: “I see them both ghosting their families completely and now they are alone in a huge house where they can probably accommodate 20 people in but it’s just the 4 of them. I don’t think they are going to have relatives over for a barbeque next week or next month.”… I wouldn’t want to invite you over to a BBQ at my house either Thomas. Check out what he had to say HERE

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton May Have Had A Secret Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have just secretly tied the knot, according to exclusive new photos obtained by The Post.

She was spotted Saturday wearing what appeared to be a sparkling diamond wedding band next to her massive engagement ring — after posting a photo of herself online just the day before captioned, “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED.”

She was spotted wearing a brand new wedding band after being spotted on a trip out with her fiancé and her 7-year-old son, Apollo, in Santa Monica.

A source close to the couple has previously said Shelton built a chapel on the grounds of the ranch he owns and that they planned to use it for their wedding ceremony, which was “most likely” to take place this year.

A-Rod Posted A Photo With His Ex Wife Over The Weekend..

Alex Rodriguez spent time reconnecting with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, as Jennifer Lopez moves on in the wake of their split.

The former New York Yankees player, 45, was joined by Scurtis, 48, during a workout on Saturday, June 12, and shared snaps of the sweat sesh on his Instagram Story. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he joked alongside footage of the Florida native helping him ice his leg at the gym.

OK AROD WE GET IT. J-Lo gets back with her ex now you need to post yours on social media.. It’s TOO planned bud. She is featured in the 3 & 4 photo below!

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Was Almost as Big as ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on HBO Max

Could Friend’s BE any better?!

“Friends: The Reunion” was watched by an estimated 29% of U.S. streaming households on May 27, the first day of its release, as measured by TVision, a connected-TV analytics provider. Viewers of the special on HBO Max were 55.4% female, and more than 50% were in the 35-54 age demo.

By comparison, DC’s “Wonder Woman 1984” reached 32% of U.S. streaming households when it bowed on Christmas Day 2020 on HBO Max, per TVision. According to Nielsen, “WW84” was the most-viewed title across U.S. streaming services for Dec. 21-27, 2020, registering nearly 2.3 billion minutes streamed.

The “Friends” homecoming special drew a larger audience than HBO Max’s April 23 debut of “Mortal Kombat,” which TVision estimated reached 16% of streaming homes — although the movie also opened in theaters the same day.

Apple FINALLY Released The Trailer For The Morning Show Season 2 & It Looks So Good!

Jennifer Anniston, Reece Witherspoon, Steve Carell & so many more to see in the upcoming second season of The Morning Show. SUCH a good TV show that left us on the edge of our seats. Check out the trailer for season 2, below! The season will be out September 17th