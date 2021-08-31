What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Michael Jordan’s Underwear Selling For $500, Drakes Album Cover Art All The Talks & MORE!

Michael Jordan’s ‘Heavily Used’ Boxer Shorts On Sale For At Least $500… Ew

There’s a Michael Jordan superfan out there wanting to own a pair of his “personally worn” boxer short, and is willing to pay $500 for it. Leland’s auctioneers is where you can find the bboxer shorts and let me tell you.. There’s nothing great about then.

Although apparently they were “regularly” worn by Jordan and show signs of “heavy use.” EWWWW. The website also says “about as close to greatness as one can get,”.. I beg to differ on that one, I’ll use my money elsewhere.

Ben Affleck Filmed A Commercial For A New Betting App & It Features, JLo’s Mom, Shaquille O’Neil & More!

Check out this star studded commerical for WynnBET starring Ben Affleck & featuring his girlfriend’s mom! Yes Jennifer Lopez’s mom who loves to gamble is featured in the commercial.. I guess things must be going well for the lovebirds if moma Lopez is involved. Check out the trailer below!

Drake Released The Release Date For ‘Certified Lover Boy’ & Posted The Album Cover And People Are Confused

Drake is releasing his highly antiipated album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ on Friday and we are SO EXCITED! Along with that announcement, he also released the supposed cover art for the album:

HYPEBEAST posted this tidbit of info to their site:

The cover features 12 “Pregnant Woman” emojis in various skin tones and shirt colors, mimicking the nature of Hirst’s iconographic spot paintings. Longtime fans of the artist might also notice the album artwork’s resemblance to Hirst’s The Virgin Mother, a bronze sculpture of a pregnant woman created in 2005. The official DrakeRelated account posted a photo of the never-before-seen work to Instagram with the caption, “1 of 2 by Damien Hirst,” suggesting that either there are only two editions of the artwork in existence, or that the artist created an additional piece for Drake’s upcoming album.

Many fans were confused by the cover art but lets be honest, we just want the music!!

Ken Jennings Apparently Lost ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Gig Due To Dumb Old Tweets

It was over for Ken Jennings before he even began.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the “Jeopardy!” champ was all set to take over Alex Trebek’s spot after the longtime host passed away in November 2020 — until people went digging into his Twitter history.

Jennings, 47, has since apologized for the posts — describing them as “unartful and insensitive” in an open apology — including a tasteless joke that read: “nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.”… NOT COOL

Jennings had apparently scored low on the audience’s charisma meter, saying focus groups reportedly “didn’t react well” to the idea of seeing Jennings at the podium following the tweet revelations. Nevertheless, Jennings was given a fair shot in the run-up to replace Trebek, who hosted the game show for 36 years until he died at age 80 from pancreatic cancer. But Jennings’ two-week stint \wasn’t enough to erase his past social media missteps.

Scott Disick Just Got Called Out On Instagram For Talking About Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers PDA

Scott Disick just tried to bond with another one of Kourtney Kardashian famous ex’s and it didn’t work out so well for him. Kourtney dates Younes Bendjima a few years ago and ended up having beef with Scott Disick (Kourtney Scott have 3 kids together & were together for 9 years – he still claims to be in love with her). ANYWAY, Scott was not happy to hear that Kourtney was once again in a relationship with Travis Barker but has been fairly silent on the topic.. Until now. He thought he’d reach out to someone who may have the same thoughts as him, Younes. And sent him a message on Instagram, bashing the PDA between Kourtney and Travis.. Well Younes was not on the same page and ended up screen shotting their conversation and posting it to social media to call Scott out..

AWKWARD, maybe Scott it would be best to keep the gossip between people you actually can TRUST or just not at all..