What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Mila Kunis Reveals Biggest Parenting Fail, Billie Eilish Is Releasing a Perfume & MORE!

Mila Kunis Reveals Her Biggest Parenting Fail

Mila Kunis is opening up about her “biggest parenting fail.”

On the latest edition of Ellen Digital’s “Mom Confessions,” the actress — who shares daughter Wyatt, 7, and son, Dimitri, 4, with husband Ashton Kutcher — answered a series of questions about parenting and her life as a mom.

During one point in the video, Kunis, 38, recalled the time she gave her daughter advice on how to stand up to bullies, revealing that Kutcher, 43, didn't really agree with it., and it includes pushing back when you get pushed.

Levar Burton Says Even If Jeopardy Offered The Hosting Gig To Him He’d Say No

All of those fan campaigns for LeVar Burton to host Jeopardy! did not end up working as well as everyone thought.. We all know what happened there, regarding former executive producer Mike Richards and his disastrous one-week reign as host, all of which left Jeopardy Productions searching again for a host (with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings sharing duties for the rest of the year).

LeVar has actually started to push back on Twitter, where he called out a journalist who suggested that LeVar would take the job “in a heartbeat” if asked. And when The Daily Beast recently broached the subject with him, the former Reading Rainbow host wanted to set the record really straight. Dawn Ennis asked LeVar what he would do if approached by Jeopardy! to please take the job, and LeVar was like no way: “I’d say, ‘No. You’ve got to be kidding me! You’re out of your mind. Goodbye!’”

As if that wasn’t clear enough, LeVar’s moving forward, and he elaborated:

“I want to make it clear, for the record, that I’m really happy with the way things worked out… I was disappointed to not get the job, but I’m the sort of person, I believe that everything happens for a reason. And if I didn’t get that job, that meant it wasn’t supposed to be for me, and I accepted that almost instantly and willingly. I know that the opportunities that are in front of me right now wouldn’t have come my way had I gotten the job, so I’m certain that this has worked out better for me than I could ever have imagined.”

Billie Eilish Is Releasing A Perfume

Billie Eilish’s is joining the group of celebrities who are doing MORE than what they know.. On Wednesday she announced on Instagram that she’s set to release her first fragrance, Eilish, calling the soon-to-be-released scent “my favorite smell in the WORLD.”

“Perfumes have been one of my greatest joys in life, and I’ve always wanted to make one,” the “Therefore I Am” singer, 19, told Vogue.

“And not as Billie Eilish, not as an artist, not as a singer; I wanted to make a perfume to have a perfume. It has nothing to do with me, I’m just branding it so that people see it.”

The fragrance features cocoa, soft spices and vanilla – “I’ve always been in love with vanilla, since I was a kid and my mom would teach me to bake,” she told the magazine — in addition to base notes of musk, tonka bean and sleek woods.

Netflix Employees Protest Outside Of Head Office Over Dave Chapelle Special

There’s a crazy scene going down at Netflix headquarters, where employees are walking out of the office building in protest of the controversial Dave Chappelle comedy special.

As you can see, trans Netflix employees and their allies are making their displeasure known with CEO Ted Sarandos and his response to their concerns about Dave’s LGBTQ+ comments, which are getting tons of backlash.

You can hear the chants, “Trans lives matter”, being repeated over and over again as protestors wave pickets signs in the air. There’s also a group of folks defending Dave, they’ve got signs saying “jokes are funny” and “Dave is funny.” The planned protest comes on the heels of Sarandos defending Dave and downplaying transphobic concerns in an email to Netflix staffers, which leaked. Ashlee Marie Preston, who helped organize the Netflix employee walkout Wednesday, says she’s invited Dave to come to the table to have a conversation about the harm she and others believe he’s inflicted onto the LGBTQ+ community, but notes, he’s ghosted them.

The Queen Rejects Oldie Award

The Queen has received many accolades over her 95 years, but one she is refusing to accept is the Oldie of the Year award, believing she does not meet the criteria and explaining that “you are as old as you feel”. She “politely but firmly” declined the award, which is given annually to celebrate the achievements of members of the older generations who have made a special contribution to public life, although she sent organizers her “warmest best wishes”.

In a letter published in the November issue of the Oldie magazine, her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, wrote: “Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient.”

Zach Galifianakis’s Kids Think He’s a Librarian

Zach Galifianakis spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his children’s understanding of his career at the Tuesday premiere of his upcoming movie Ron’s Gone Wrong. “My kids think I’m a librarian somewhere,” the actor and comedian said. “They don’t even know.” Galifianakis has sons ages 4 and 7 with his wife, Quinn Lundberg. They’re a bit young for R-rated movies, but Galifianakis says his stance is permanent. “They shall never know of it,” he said of The Hangover. “I’ll just deny it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.’” And as for more lenient parents? “People used to come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, my kids love The Hangover,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re a terrible parent,’” Galifianakis continued. Meanwhile, his biggest flaw seems to be giving his kids unrealistic expectations for a librarian’s salary.