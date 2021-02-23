What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Mr.Big Is Back! Daft Punk Is Splitting Up, Vanessa Bryant vs Meek Mill

Mr.BIG Might Actually Be Taking Part In The Sex And The City Reboot!
Pick yourself up off the ground because we MAY just see Mr.Big on the Sex And The City Revival. Though it was initially reported that Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) beloved husband, played by Chris Noth, would not be returning for the new Sex and the City HBO Max revival, And Just Like That…, Noth has since seemingly implied that he might be reprising his role after all.
Noth’s Instagram page has been flooded with commenters asking him to portray the New York businessman again. He replied to one commenter who begged him to “reconsider,” writing, “Well. if Page Six says it… it must be true😉.” (Page Six was the news outlet that reported that Noth would not be back for the 10-episode series). He went on to say “Everything changes- including announcements in the rags.”
BASICALLY saying, what you hear in the tabloids will change! Which we hope is true because I don’t want Carrie & Big to break up!!!!!!
Daft Punk is Over After 28 Years Together
Daft Punk are splitting up after nearly three decades, the French dance duo’s longtime publicist confirmed to CNN on Monday. Kathryn Frazier told CNN that reports the pair were retiring were true but gave no reason for the split.
They released this video to announce the split:
WE LOVE YOU DAFT PUNK (I was today years old when I found out Daft Punk was 2 people)
Vanessa Bryant Is Calling Out Meek Mill For “Disrespectful” Kobe Lyric- He has Since Apologized
Vanessa Bryant responded o this line yesterday saying:
Gwyneth Paltrow Claims She Started The Trend Of ‘Mask Wearing’….????
Back in February — right before the COVID-19 pandemic really took hold in the U.S. — the actor and Goop guru posted a selfie while wearing a mask.
Paltrow was asked about the photo a recent interview with The New York Times, and her response really says it all:
“This is a familiar pattern in my life,” she said. “I do something early, everyone is like, ‘What is she doing? She’s insane.’ And then it’s adopted by the culture.”
Paltrow explained that she took the selfie while traveling to France” “when it was all kicking off”: “I wore it on the plane, but I didn’t wear it to the function that I was going to, and actually ended up getting Covid and coming home, and being one of the first people that I had heard of to have it.”
So not only did she claim to make MASK WEARING a thing, but also was one of the first to get Covid… OKAY Gwyneth it’s not a TREND it’s a illness & recommendations to wear masks came from Doctors and Scientists…
The 2021 Golden Globes Predictions Are Out, Here’s Who’s Expected To Win
The Golden Globes are on this Sunday Feb. 28 during a bicoastal telecast hosted by Tina Fey from the The Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with the nominees appearing from around the world, here’s who’s expected to WIN:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Mank🎉
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman🎉
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom🎉
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton🎉
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm🎉
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm🎉
Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
You can check out the rest of those expected to win HERE!
Pulse FM Conspiracy – Justin Timberlake and Michael Buble Are The Same Person
Is this Hannah Montana come to life?! One man living a double life as 2 different pop stars?! OR is it just Scooter going crazy? (Probably the second option)
Yesterday Michael Buble was trending for posting about White Spot caesars.. Where he does look very similar to ‘Man Of The Woods’ Justin Timberlake… Scooter now believes that the two are actually the same person and that he discovered this massive secret… Do you believe it?!
(I don’t… sorry Scooter – Jaclyn)