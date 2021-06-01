What’s Trending with Scooter & Jac – Naomi Osaka Dropped Out Of French Open, Jay-Z Learnt How To Swim When Blue Was Born, J-Lo Spotted With Marc Anthony

Naomi Osaka Has Dropped Out Of The French Open To Focus On Her Mental Health

Many fellow celebrities, athletes and companies are rallying behind Naomi Osaka after the young tennis star announced yesterday that she was stepping away from the French Open which is a huge tennis tournament in Paris following struggles with her mental health. She posted to social media last week that she would not be speaking to the press following her match because of the mental stress it causes her. The tournament ended up giving her a $15,000 fine after not speaking to the press after her match Sunday and said if this continues she could be removed from the tournament. She then took the situation into her own hands and posted to social media, and it think this statement she made really gives more perspective about what was going on:

Julianne Hough’s Niece Posts & Deletes Leonardo DiCaprio ‘not good in bed’ Video

Julianne Hough’s niece has stirred up a storm of controversy by suggesting her aunt thought Leonardo DiCaprio was a dud in bed.

The actress’ niece Star took to TikTok late last week to reveal Hough told her she’d romanced the movie star and didn’t rate him as a lover.

In a quickly-deleted video post, she said: “My aunt has slept with Leonardo DiCaprio. Apparently, he’s not good in bed, though.”

The teen, whose mom is Julianne’s older sister Sharee Hough Selman, also name-dropped stars she has met through her famous aunt and uncle, Derek Hough, including Nikki Reed.

Click HERE to see the now deleted Tik Tok video

Neither Leo or Julianne have responded but I’m guessing the celeb has been in contact with her niece.. And it probably doesn’t sound so great

Jay-Z Only Learnt How To Swim When His Daughter, Blue Ivy, Was Born

Jay-Z has opened up about one of the more profound ways Blue changed everything for him nine years ago, calling the experience “amazing” and “very grounding.”

“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” he shared in an appearance on LeBron James‘s The Shop: Interrupted with WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike.

“There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

AWEEE! Best dad award goes to Jay-Z

FRIENDS Cast Wasn’t Expecting The Nostalgia They Felt Walking Back On Set For The Reuinion

Jennifer Aniston is still reminiscing about the Friends reunion… Aren’t we all.

During a recent appearance on Gayle King’s SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, Aniston opened up about stepping onto the set of the iconic sitcom again for the first time in 17 years.

“It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” Aniston said of the experience, which was filmed for Friends: The Reunion, a retrospective special now streaming on HBO Max.

She went on to explain that being in that space took an emotional toll on everyone, not just her.

“It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney we got tears out of! And I don’t even know -—she’s so, you know, not emotional.”

Aniston told King that while everyone involved in the reunion knew the production crew would be recreating the Friends sets for the two-hour special, she was still unprepared for just how meticulous those recreations would be.

“We were very naive in what we were expecting,” Aniston said, adding that the sets were rebuilt “down to the shelves and the little tchotchkes details.”